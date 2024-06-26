I RAN WITH THE GANG Comes to The Stage Door Theatre, Drury Lane in August

I Ran With The Gang, the 2014-2018 smash-hit Toronto and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show telling the story of the original Bay City Roller, Alan Longmuir, is coming to London for the first time, with a week long run at The Stage Door Theatre, Drury Lane, from 13-17 August, 2024.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright Liam Rudden and featuring the hit songs Bye Bye Baby, Summerlove Sensation, Shang-a-Lang! and more, this brand-new production of I Ran With The Gang is a moving tribute to Alan Longmuir, who sadly passed away in 2018.



I Ran With The Gang tells Alan’s story, from growing up listening to Elvis as a kid, to completing his apprenticeship as a plumber and forming the band that would go on to become the global sensation known as the Bay City Rollers. The piece tells of Alan’s life before he became famous, through the hysteria of Rollermania and of how he returned to life as a ‘plumber from Edinburgh’ when the screaming stopped.

Aberdeen actor and singer Michael Karl-Lewis will play the Young Alan Longmuir, popular Glasgow actor Lee Fanning will play The Narrator. Edinburgh actor and singer Ross Jamieson will play The Roller and Young Les.



The show returns with the blessing of Eileen Longmuir, Alan’s wife, who says, “I am delighted I Ran With The Gang is returning to keep Alan’s memory alive. He loved being a part of the I Ran With The Gang family and liked nothing better than sitting at back, watching the fans reaction as his story unfolded, chuckling to himself that they hadn’t noticed him.”



Michael Karl-Lewis says, “I am absolutely honoured to be playing Alan Longmuir in I Ran With The Gang. Despite being a global sensation, Alan remained a brilliant, genuine man with a huge heart. I have loved reading his autobiography and it is going to be a blast stepping into his shoes.”

Lee Fanning plays The Narrator

Lee says, “There can be few people not familiar with the music of the Bay City Rollers, a band that without Alan, would never have existed. It’s exciting to be able to tell his story and keep his legacy alive both on stage as The Narrator and off stage as co-producer.”



Lee’s credits include Sailor in Thief and Charles Brand in Silence In Court (both Stageworks East West Ltd). His film credits include Minty in Neds (Peter Mullen), Under The Skin (Jonathan Glazer), Angels Share (Ken Loach) and Dominic in Convergence (Steve Johnson).

Ross Jamieson plays The Roller and Young Les

Ross says, “When I was offered I Ran With The Gang, I was as ecstatic as a 70’s teenybopper seeing the Bay City Rollers for the first time. I know how much this group means to people, and looking forward to giving the fans exactly what they want. As I come from a similar upbringing to Les, originally being from an Edinburgh council estate, there will be no dodgy Scottish accents. Les and Alan left us well before their time, but their energy and music live on.”



Ross’ credits include: Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q, Fernand in Revenge: For the Count of Monte Cristo and The Conductor in Warner Bros Polar Express Train Ride. Ross will also be appearing as Lennox in Macbeth this September at the Reconnect Howden Park and continuing to gig with his Swingin’ And Groovin’ music show.



Written and Directed Liam Rudden

Music Programmer/Arranger Erik Grieve

Musical Director Gavin Dickson

Costumes Shiela Behler-Nitz

Sound Design Erik Grieve and Gavin Dickson

Lighting design Richard Lambert

Company Stage Manager Sabina Smith

Video Production and Creative Associate Stephen Hunter

US Producer Kathy ‘Kat’ Conner

Produced by Stageworks East West Ltd