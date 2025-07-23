I AM STEVEN GERRARD Kicks Off The Epstein Autumn Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A bold and critically acclaimed one-man play which tells a story of love, loss, loneliness and identity comes to the Epstein Theatre this September.

I Am Steven Gerrard will be at the Hanover Street venue from Thursday, 11 to Saturday, 13 September. Tickets are on sale now.

The Tip Tray Theatre production has previously enjoyed sell-out runs at the Hope Street Theatre and at Liverpool's Royal Court Studio.

Written by Huyton-born playwright Sean McLoughlin, directed by Amy Roberts and performed by Kirkby's Joe Cowin, I Am Steven Gerrard is a deeply moving and comedic tale of masculinity, loneliness and the strange place ambition can take us.

The play follows Shane, a young man with a dream not just to be like the Liverpool legend – but to become him. But as the layers are peeled back, it's clear this isn't just a football fantasy. It's a search for identity, belonging and meaning in a world that doesn't always make space for sensitivity.

Produced by Tip Tray Theatre, a disabled-led company based in Knowsley, the production brings together a powerhouse team of emerging Liverpool talent and continues its mission to spotlight underrepresented voices.

I Am Steven Gerrard was born out of Liverpool's vibrant grassroots theatre scene. Originally developed through Tip Tray Theatre's What Happens Next? writing competition, Sean McLoughlin's debut play has quickly grown – now stepping on to its biggest stage yet at the Epstein Theatre.

The playwright, a graduate of the Everyman's YEP Writers scheme, has used his personal experience to challenge traditional notions of what it means to be a man, and to feel lost in the place you are supposed to call home.

Sean McLoughlin says: “This show was born out of years of feeling on the outside. It's for anyone who has felt like they didn't fit in – especially in a city where football is a second religion.

“I'm so excited to be given the opportunity to have the show on at such a respected theatre as the Epstein.”

Meanwhile actor Joe Cowin returns to the Epstein where he made his first ever appearance on a stage, aged 10, playing Oliver Twist in a variety show organised by Lewis Devine.

The Rare Studio graduate's other stage credits include The Yarn and As You Like It for Imaginarium Theatre, and The Salon – The Sequel! and Peter Pan at St Helens Theatre Royal.

I Am Steven Gerrard is part of the Epstein Theatre's first season after reopening four months ago. A full autumn schedule is set to be officially launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein's birthday –featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre's century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said: “When I saw I Am Steven Gerrard last year I was absolutely bowled over by the quality of the production. It's a powerful and captivating look at a subject that's hugely important, but which still isn't talked about enough – the idea of masculinity, identity, the pressure to fit in and what happens when you don't.

“So, when we were looking at programming the Epstein's opening season, we just knew that this had to be a part of it, and I'm absolutely delighted to welcome the brilliant Tip Tray Theatre as it makes its Hanover Street debut, along with the very talented Joe Cowin who made his stage debut here 10 years ago.

“The Epstein is committed to supporting producing companies and creatives here in Liverpool. As part of that we're assisting Tip Tray Theatre with rehearsal space and giving advice and support around marketing and communications to ensure the show is the best it can be.

“We're also helping them to explore opportunities in the commercial receiving theatre sphere moving forwards, and to look at how they can grow the company.

“In the meantime, I Am Steven Gerrard is the perfect way to kick off what I guarantee is going to be an unmissable autumn of shows at the theatre.”