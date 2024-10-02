Huge Davies to Embark on Tour With New Show ALBUM FOR MY ANCESTORS (DEAD)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a critically acclaimed month long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe earlier this year, which also saw him place in the top best reviewed shows of the Fringe (British Comedy Guide), Huge Davies is set to head out across the UK and Ireland for his debut tour. The comic will be performing his new show, ‘Album For My Ancestors (Dead)’, at Soho Theatre from Thursday 13th – Saturday 15th February then touring in Brighton, Exeter, Salford, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh and many more. Tickets will be on sale from Friday 4th October HERE.

Huge will be performing a series of songs, but not songs he’s written – these are songs passed down from his family members and ancestors (dead). From his Grandpa Joe finally winning a ticket to the chocolate factory to his brother Elliot finding a stray alien in the garden shed, there’s something for everyone. The show will feature Huge’s well known and loved personalised wearable keyboard, intricate deadpan style of humour and crowd participation all in an attempt to finally honour his incredible ancestors which include Batman, Ash Ketchum, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Chandler and Ross.

Huge’s debut show, ‘The Carpark’, saw him completely sell out his Fringe run in 2019 and receive a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards that year. He then went on to sell out his London run with the show, which was thrice extended due to phenomenal demand, later recording and releasing it as a special with 800 Pound Gorilla Media. His following show, ‘Whodunnit’, was a critically acclaimed hit at the Edinburgh Fringe. His TV credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV 1) and his writing credits include Never Mind The Buzzcocks (Sky Max). Huge is also the creator and star of The Artists, the semi-improvised Channel 4 sitcom which co-starred Helen Bauer, Travis Jay and more. He is also co-host of the hit podcast Slime Country with fellow comedians Ed Night and Sunil Patel and he has appeared on Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

