Hint of Lime Productions Presents Five Productions At The Inaugural Nomad Festival

Hint of Lime Productions is delighted to present five plays at the inaugural Nomad Film and Theatre Festival, a mini touring festival visiting The New Forest, Greenwich, Newhaven and Buxton over the late spring and summer. Hint of Lime will join the Nomad Festival in Greenwich with The Very Perry Show, the 2017 Best Comedy Award winner at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York, making a sole Nomad Festival appearance on 9 June, the five star reviewed Are There More of You? written and performed by Alison Skilbeck on 13 June in Greenwich, 20 June in Newhaven and 20 July in Buxton, the mysterious thriller A Substitute For Life by Simon Brett, and the five star reviewed The Power Behind The Crone, both in Greenwich on 14 June, in Newhaven on 21 June and Buxton on 21 July. The company is joined by four-star reviewed "Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort" written and performed by Jan Carey in Buxton on 5-7 July.

Described by Edinburgh Festival Magazine as "a major talent", Kate Perry presents a happy hour of acutely observed and funny monologues in The Very Perry Show at 6pm on 9 June at the Rotunda Theatre in Greenwich. Winner of the 2017 Best Comedy Award at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York and a 2019 recipient of the John Brabourne Award for emerging artists in the film industry, Perry is described by pocketsizetheatre.com as a "comedic genius". Perry has enthralled BBC Radio 4 listeners and theatregoers internationally with her monologues of comedy treats. She collects characters such as an Amish woman with Shoofly pie envy, a Ken Barlow obsessed pensioner, an unhinged documentary maker, a pigeon fancier from Bolton, a short-sighted butcher and a six-year-old who 'entertains' a captive audience on a long-distance flight.

After viewing Are There More of You?, written and performed by Alison Skilbeck, Miranda Hart said "go and see how character comedy acting is done." Receiving multiple five-star reviews and a sold out 2018 run for Assembly at the Edinburgh Fringe, Are There More of You? is the linked tales of four women with only a postcode in common. Painful, scary, hilarious, and heart-warming, the stories chart each wildly different character's search for love and happiness. Described by Bouquets and Brickbats as "a masterclass in in character acting" and "laugh out loud" by Broadway Baby, Are There More of You? plays Rotunda Theatre in Greenwich at 7.30pm on 13 June, 7.30pm at Newhaven Fort on 20 June, and 6pm on 20 July in Buxton Pavilion Gardens.

Celebrated crime novelist Simon Brett turns his hand to theatre with the dark Victorian thriller, A Substitute for Life, starring Tim Hardy. Described as "absolutely spellbinding" and receiving four and a half stars by Bouquets and Brickbats, Hardy plays Francis Kenworthy, a man who prefers the company of books to escape from the trauma of his abusive and repressive childhood. Well known for his five-star turn as Galileo in The Trials of Galileo, Hardy is described by Fringe Review as "a consummate performer". A Substitute for Life plays Rotunda Theatre at 7.30pm in Greenwich on 14 June, Newhaven Fort on 21 June and the Pavilion Gardens on 21 July.

Alison Skilbeck also performs her serio-comic celebration of Shakespeare's older women, The Power Behind The Crone. Receiving multiple five-star reviews, Skilbeck plays Professor Artemis Turret, who while giving an illustrated lecture on Shakespeare unveils her own hidden theatrical talents when her famous actress friend lets her down at the last moment. Taking the audience on an often comic but always absorbing adventure through some of the best roles for older women in classic drama, Skilbeck illuminates and celebrates seven of Shakespeare's older women characters, from the vengeful Queen Margaret in Richard III, to the outrageous Mistress Quickly in Henry IV and V, and the outspoken Paulina in The Winter's Tale. "Skilbeck's delivery is flawless" Bouquets and Brickbats. The Power Behind The Crone plays Rotunda Theatre at 9pm in Greenwich on 14 June and 21 June in Newhaven Fort, and plays at 6pm in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

"Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort", written and performed by Jan Carey, is a celebration of the friendship between composer Ivor Gurney and musician and pioneering female music critic, Marion Scott. Described by The Stage as "a delicate and moving piece of storytelling", this four-star reviewed play uses letters, diary extracts and Gurney's own poetry and songs as basis for the story. It was to Scott that Gurney sent his music and poetry from the trenches during World War One. His writing was coloured by the horror of the Great War and his deep love for his native Gloucestershire. Yet after being gassed at Passchendaele, Gurney's slow deterioration into madness showed that despite their very different backgrounds Scott and Gurney forged an enduring friendship that withstood both war, illness and despair, as well as triumph and joy. "Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort" plays Rotunda Theatre at 6pm 5 - 7 July in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.





