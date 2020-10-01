HighRise Theatre Presents LIL.MISS.LADY

The stream takes place on Friday 23rd October 2020, 8pm.

HighRise Theatre will blend Grime with theatre for a one-night-only livestream of Dominic Garfield's (Merryville; The Concrete Jungle Book) acclaimed production Lil.Miss.Lady. Part rave, part drama, the event is a bass-pounding immersive experience, exploring the history and music of Britain's biggest sub-culture, Grime.

Lil.Miss.Lady takes audiences on a journey through the sounds and visuals of UK bass music culture, reminiscing through UK Garage, Sub-Low, Funky House, Dubstep and Grime. Inspired by interviews with influential women in the Grime scene including Lady Stush, Lioness and Queenie, the play navigates the challenges and pressures of being a woman in such a male dominated industry. The celebrated MC Lady Lykez will star in the show alongside her music.

Initially penned for a UK tour, following runs at The Roundhouse, Latitude Festival and HighTide Festival, HighRise's fresh concept has been revitalised for this new era of digital theatre. Audiences can now bring the rave to the comfort of their homes with pre- and post-show DJ sets from DJ Kaylee Kay (Eskimo Dance, Rinse, 1Xtra) and special guests.

Director Dominic Garfield comments, This is gonna be so sick! An exclusive online preview of Lil.Miss.Lady and a live, immersive-history of grime set, custom built for your living rooms!

HighRise are an innovative theatre collective, using musical influences from the streets to represent forgotten communities and create thought-provoking content and conversation. The company work to heighten marginalised voices and nurture new talent. This year saw the launch of HighRise's brand new associate young company, NewGens, a unique and dynamic training ground for talented young artists aged 16-26. Throughout lockdown, NewGens have been working together online, and creating short films, looking at questions of identity, politics and challenging the status quo.

Lil.Miss.Lady is commissioned by Black Gold Arts and Contact Theatre, and originally supported by Roundhouse, HighTide and Battersea Arts Centre. This event is also supported by Claudio Lugli, Girls of Grime and Something To Aim For.

Tickets: https://contactmcr.com/shows/bga-2020-highrise-theatre-lil-miss-lady/ - suggested donation to BGA of £10/Concession donation £5 (or what you can afford)

