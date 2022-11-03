Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harry Hill Adds Extra Dates to PEDIGREE FUN Tour

Harry will be visiting Croydon, Peterborough, Cambridge, Weymouth,  Loughborough, St Albans  and Shrewsbury.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Harry Hill Adds Extra Dates to PEDIGREE FUN Tour

Multi-award-winning comedian Harry Hill has today added an extra seven dates to his critically acclaimed live tour, Pedigree Fun for January 2023. Harry will be visiting Croydon, Peterborough, Cambridge, Weymouth, Loughborough, St Albans and Shrewsbury.

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th November and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.harryhilltour.com.

Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular. Audiences will meet Harry's new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.

Harry Hill says: "I hadn't realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it. It's great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show."

And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: "What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes - end of!"

With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name so far, comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers. Harry was born in Woking in 1964, grew up in Kent and lived as a teenager in Hong Kong. He trained as a doctor, holds a medical degree from the University of London, and is still registered as a medical practitioner.

He made his comedy debut at the Edinburgh Fringe almost thirty years ago and went on to forge acclaimed comedy series for BBC Two and Channel 4, before he created the hit ITV series Harry Hill's TV Burp which ran for ten years. More recently he has created three series of ITV's Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule, two series of Harry Hill's Tea-Time and Harry Hill's World of TV. He is the longstanding voice of ITV's You've Been Framed and is the co-host of Channel 4's Junior Bake Off. As an author he has written several best-selling joke books, popular children's book series Matt Millz and, in November, released an autobiography, Fight - Thirty Years Not Quite At The Top, which was named by The Times as one of their books of 2021. He is also an artist and has shown his work at the Royal Academy.




