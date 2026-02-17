HERE & NOW UK and Ireland Tour Comes to Milton Keynes in March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The UK and Ireland tour of the musical HERE & NOW, presented by UK pop sensation Steps, will come to Milton Keynes Theatre for a week of performances, from Tue 31 Mar – Sat 4 Apr.

The show stars Lara Denning (& Juliet, UK Tour; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End) as Caz, Sally Ann Matthews (Coronation Street, ITV) as Patricia, Jacqui Dubois (Ghost The Musical UK tour) as Vel, Blake Patrick Anderson (Emojiland, West End) as Robbie, Rosie Singha (& Juliet UK and Ireland tour) as Neeta, River Medway (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC) as Jem, Chris Grahamson (NOW That’s What I Call A Musical UK and Ireland tour) as Gareth, Edward Baker-Duly (The King and I, Broadway & West End) as Max, Ben Darcy (Pretty Woman, West End) as Ben, John Stacey (Kiss Me Kate, Barbican) as Lesley and Lauren Woolf (I Should Be So Lucky, UK Tour) as Tracey.

The cast is completed by Georgia Christofi, Kade Ferraiolo, Albert Green, Harry Jack, Casey Jay, Charlie-Jay Johnson, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Dean Rickards, Markus Södergren, Genevieve Taylor, Jessica Vaux, and Jack Palmer.

Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW has an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman. It is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole and Matt Spencer-Smith as musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger.

It’s Friday night, and the vibe is right as Caz and her fabulous friends dream of the perfect summer of love. But when Caz discovers her ‘happy ever after’ is a lie, and the gang’s attempts at romance are a total tragedy, they wonder – will love ever get a hold on their hearts? Or should they all just take a chance on a happy ending…

Steps (Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee) are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top-five singles, 4 number-one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams & 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts. The band’s hits include #1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow & Better Best Forgotten, the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love’s Got A Hold On My Heart, Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical alongside many more.

Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music, including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022, Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection, which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.