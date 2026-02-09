HBO Max To Launch in the UK & Ireland This March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HBO Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, will launch in the UK and Ireland on Thursday, March 26, 2026. For the first time, audiences in the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the exclusive collection of stories from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, DC Studios and Max Originals, all in one place via HBO Max.

HBO Max will also become the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK1, giving subscribers access to live sports content including the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Gallagher PREM Rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling and much more.

At launch, the complete first season of 2025 Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winning Max Original The Pitt will be available to stream for the first time in the UK and Ireland, with episodes of the latest second season rolling out weekly.

HBO Max will be the home of brand-new HBO Original series, including Lanterns, based on the iconic DC title “Green Lantern” which premieres summer 2026, and the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series. Within the first few months, subscribers will have access to a range of new HBO Original Series including DTF St. Louis, Rooster and the third and final season of The Comeback.

Beginning March 26, HBO Max will be the only place subscribers in the UK and Ireland can catch up on all seasons of the blockbuster HBO Original Euphoria, before the arrival of its highly anticipated third season in April.

In addition, an extensive range of the HBO and Warner Bros. Television libraries - from Succession to Friends, The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and more, will be available in full, exclusively on HBO Max.

Also available will be record-setting Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another and Sinners, as well as Superman, A Minecraft Movie, Dune: Part One and the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises.

HBO Max will include the full range of TNT Sports content and live coverage. Subscribers can stream exclusive matches from the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, as well as every Gallagher PREM Rugby match, Premiership Women’s Rugby, more than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts each year including every stage from the Tour de France, every match from the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, every MotoGP race, plus the World Snooker Tour, the winter sports season, Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 and much more.

With an unchanged price of £30.99 per month for TNT Sports, the service will offer subscribers a standalone TNT Sports plan or ability to purchase alongside select HBO Max plans1.

In March, sports fans will be able to enjoy a full weekend of live Gallagher PREM Rugby, plus more live football with Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Champions League quarter finals streaming live in early April.

Following HBO Max’s launch, TNT Sports will also continue to be distributed via existing partners in the UK & Ireland. discovery+ will continue as the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK until TNT Sports moves to HBO Max on 26 March. From this time, fans who subscribe to TNT Sports via partners2 in the UK will be able to access it on HBO Max.

Beginning March 26, viewers in the UK and Ireland will have a range of entry points to HBO Max spanning four monthly entertainment plans, providing accessible and flexible options to suit all preferences. In the UK, TNT Sports is also available as standalone plan or can be purchased alongside select HBO Max entertainment plans1.

The following plans will be available from launch, beginning March 26:

Basic with Ads (£4.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD

All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

Standard with Ads (£5.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads3

All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

Standard (£9.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads3

All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

Premium (£14.99/month): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads3

The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

TNT Sports Plan (£30.99/month): Including TNT Sports 1-4, TNT Sports Ultimate, live event feeds and TNT Sports Original Documentaries (limited to two of your available streams). Can be purchased within the UK as a standalone plan or in addition to select entertainment plans1.