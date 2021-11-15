Guildford Fringe Announces Casting For its 10th Professional Adult Panto, ALADDIN

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th professional Adult Panto this winter, with Aladdin One Rub Too Many playing the Back Room of the Star Inn, Guildford, from 25 November - 31 December 2021.

Announcing the cast (but without revealing their much naughtier character names in full...): Michael Pellman will play the title role of Aladdin with Dora Gee as Abanazar, Alice Mills as the Princess, Robert Rees as the Dame and Rachel Warrick-Clarke as Spirit of the Ring/Genie. They are joined by Megan Swaisland as Swing.

Aladdin One Rub Too Many the Adult Panto is written and co-directed by James Chalmers, co-directed and choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna and produced by Nick Wyschna - the creative team which was behind D!CK (2020), Pinocchio (Summer 2020) and Sinders (2019). It is cast by Denise Silvey and light and sound designed by Chris Elcocks.

James Chalmers, writer of Aladdin One Rub Too Many the Adult Panto, previously said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning for a fifth outing writing the script for the Adult Panto - it truly is the highlight of my year (oh yes it is!). I have been very fortunate to have been connected to Guildford Fringe and the annual tradition of the Adult Panto since 2015. I feel very privileged to be part of a company of pathfinders that produced not only one but two Adult Pantos, both online and live, during the COVID crisis. Whilst it may not be a panacea, the incredible reaction to the shows proved that at a time like this the arts are vital for providing levity and light. Expect nothing less for Christmas 2021!"

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "We are back! Our yearly adult panto returns with a bang after well over a year which has been lacking in happiness! This is, without doubt, the highlight of my year, seeing audiences howl with laughter. Thankfully it isn't just me and the team who are excited about the return of our naughty panto as we have already sold out 17 shows of the run with many other close to being full. Come on down for the smuttiest panto in the South!"

To book for Aladdin One Rub Too Many the Adult Panto, strictly for over 18s only, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101. Please note: Sunday 5 December at 5pm will be a socially distanced performance. All other performances will be sold at full capacity.