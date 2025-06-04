Guildford Choral Performs GLORIA! Spectacular At Holy Trinity Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guildford Choral will present GLORIA!, a glorious summer's evening concert at Holy Trinity Church in Guildford on Saturday 14th June at 7:30pm. Audiences can expect a presentation of three pieces of music by composers Bruckner, Poulenc and Mozart.

The dynamic, ambitious, fully auditioned choir has a rich history of performing varied, iconic choral music - a tradition spanning 186 years. They will be joined by the brilliant young soprano soloist, Susanna Davis, and Southern Pro Musica, one of the South's leading professional chamber orchestras with a long-established reputation for excellence. Gloria! will be conducted by the celebrated conductor of choral and orchestral music, Jonathan Willcocks.

Francis Poulenc's Gloria has become a cornerstone of 20th-century choral repertoire. It is a vibrant and eclectic choral masterpiece that reflects his unique ability to blend spirituality with playful charm, infusing sacred music with a fresh, contemporary sound. The piece features lush orchestration, jubilant rhythms, and moments of profound serenity.

Anton Bruckner's Mass in E minor, is a remarkable example of sacred music that reflects Bruckner's devout Catholic faith and innovative approach to composition, with a unique blend of solemnity and radiant spirituality. The mass is deeply rooted in the Renaissance era, yet it incorporates Bruckner's rich harmonic language and dramatic intensity. The distinctive orchestration of wind and brass ensemble, omitting strings and organ and scored for an eight-part mixed choir gives the work a unique sound, blending a cappella singing with a powerful accompaniment.

Mozart's Serenade for Wind in C minor is a strikingly dramatic and unconventional work. Unlike many serenades of the time, which were typically light and entertaining, this piece is intensely expressive, often associated with the Sturm und Drang style - a movement emphasizing emotional depth and turbulence.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this sublime choral and orchestral music with the most talented performers in Holy Trinity, Guildford's iconic Georgian church.

Book your tickets today and join Guildford Choral for an unforgettable evening of exquisite music.

