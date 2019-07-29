Guest Stars and Additional Performance Announced For St Petersburg Ballet Theatre's SWAN LAKE

Following two sold-out seasons at the London Coliseum, the internationally acclaimed St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is set to perform at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this autumn, with their full-length classic production of Swan Lake. Last year's run in London was such a success that extra performances were added due to unprecedented demand. The 2019 season is strictly limited and takes place between Tuesday 22nd - Saturday 26th October, with an extra matinee performance having just been added on Wednesday 23rd October following huge demand for tickets.

Founded in 1994, St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is renowned globally not just for its beautiful Vaganova trained dancers but also for its stunning full-length productions. Led by prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova, the company travels internationally, performing classical masterpieces from its repertoire including Giselle, Don Quixote, The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty. The incredibly popular Company is in such demand that it gives 200 performances every year.

Irina Kolesnikova has a wealth of leading credits to her name, having been prima ballerina at St Petersburg Ballet Theatre since the age of 21. Following last year's performances in London, the Sunday Express praised her "stunning classical technique, alone worth the price of the ticket" and declared that she has "the dramatic power of a Maggie Smith or Judy Dench."

Kolesnikova will also be joined on stage by guest stars from Russia's leading ballet company, the Bolshoi Ballet, including principal dancer Alexander Volchkov, who will play the role of Prince Siegfried at all performances, and Diana Koseryeva who shares the role of Odette/Odile with Irina Kolesnikova.

Alexander Volchkov, attended the Bolshoi Ballet School from the age of 9, graduating from the class of Bolshoi Legend Leonid Zhdanov. He joined the Bolshoi straight after graduation, rising to the position of Principal in his mid-twenties. He has danced lead roles in all Tchaikovsky ballets - The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake.

Diana Koseryeva was invited to join Bolshoi Ballet in 2013 and has danced many leading roles in her time with the company, including Jeanne in The Flames of Paris, Ondine in Ondine, Ophelia in Hamlet and Nate Girl in Moydodyr. Prior to dancing with Bolshoi Ballet Diana was a principal dancer with the Moscow Classical Ballet.

Arguably the world's most loved ballet, Swan Lake tells the immortal and classic love story of Prince Siegfried and Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse. St Petersburg Ballet Theatre will perform this balletic masterpiece as it was meant to be seen, boasting gorgeous traditionally painted backdrops, Tchaikovsky's moving score, a full-sized orchestra and critically acclaimed dancers performing the full-length production for Dublin audiences. Swan Lake is undoubtedly a production everyone must experience at least once in their life.

St Petersburg Ballet comes to Dublin following performances in London, Spain, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Ireland, France, Italy, Austria, USA, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, New Zealand, Japan, China, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan and Australia.

As producer of the tour with decades of experience presenting quality Russian ballet around the world, Andrew Guild said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing Swan Lake to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin. And equally thrilled to welcome Alexander Volchkov and Diana Koseryeva from the Bolshoi Ballet as guest stars of St Petersburg Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake. Without doubt, Swan Lake is the world's most famous classical ballet. And no one dances it as beautifully as St Petersburg Ballet Theatre. The full-length lavish production shows Russian classical ballet on a grand scale. It's the real thing. Gorgeous Tchaikovsky music, magnificent sets and costumes, superb Russian classical dancers and brilliant Guest Stars. The Performance will look magnificent on the stage of the Bord Gáis and I urge every ballet lover not to miss it. See it once, remember it forever."

Tickets for Swan Lake can be purchased at https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/artist/st-petersburg-ballet-theatre-swan-lake.





