Greenwich Theatre Reveals Repertory Cast For This Summer’s Family Shows

Greenwich Theatre has announced the cast for their summer season of family shows, a double bill of classic favourites The 3 Musketeers and The Elves and the Shoemaker. Both productions will run from late July to late August 2025, featuring a dynamic ensemble of six emerging performers, who bring fresh energy to these family-friendly adventures.

The rotating cast comprises Louise Cielecki (Whipped Up!, Watford Palace Theatre 2025; Beauty and the Beast, Dick Whittington and his Cat, Snow White, Greenwich Theatre), JACK BENJAMIN (Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles?; Chichester Festival Theatre; To Kill a Mockingbird, West End; Josephine, Theatre Royal Bath) Verity Bajoria (Fairy Tale of New York, 2024), Finn Whelan (GuyMart, Tough Nut Theatre/ King's Head Theatre) Michaela Murphy (We’ll Have Nun of It, The Other Palace, 2024; Beauty and the Beast, Greenwich Theatre 2024; The Littlest Yak, The Marlowe Theatre Canterbury 2023) and James Aldred (The Secret Diary of Henry VIII, Three Inch Fools, 2024; The Crown, series 6, Netflix).



The cast of six will bring to life the musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic tale, The 3 Musketeers. Reimagined in the French city of Carcassonne, the production is penned by multi-award winner and Greenwich favourite Anthony Spargo (Alice’s Adventures Underground, Olivier Award nominee; The Game’s Afoot, Madame Tussauds; Robin Hood, Snow White, Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre) winner of Best Script and co-recipient of the Best Panto at the UK Pantomime Awards 2025. With the same joy and wit as Greenwich Theatre’s annual pantomime, the show will incorporate a string of huge hits, revitalised by David Haller for a virtuoso company of actor musicians led by musical director Michaela Murphy. Directed by Greenwich Theatre’s Artistic Director, James Haddrell, with Ella McKeown as Associate Director, the production promises a swashbuckling adventure full of memorable characters, including the pioneering d’Artagnan, the enigmatic Roquefort, and the scheming Cardinal Richelieu.

In a fun, creative twist, the cast will split into two teams of three who will revolve parts, show by show, for The Elves and the Shoemaker. Written by Brad Tutt, the creative mind behind Greenwich Theatre’s hit Beauty and the Beast last year, and directed by Ella McKeown, enchanting musical The Elves and the Shoemaker follows a struggling shoemaker whose fortunes change when a pair of unexpected visitors arrive, leading to a magical transformation. This whimsical retelling of a beloved fairy tale is a delightful adventure, bursting with laughter, infectious original songs, and playful mischief.

Artistic Director James Haddrell comments, The summer show here at Greenwich Theatre has become one of the mainstays of our annual programme, with last year’s Beauty and the Beast breaking all box office records. We are all thrilled to have grown in ambition this year, presenting not one but two new shows for families and children, and we’re looking forward to a busy season!

The casting for The 3 Musketeers and The Elves and the Shoemaker reflects Greenwich Theatre’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and providing audiences with high-quality, imaginative productions. These summer repertory productions promise to be standout highlights of the 2025 season, delivering unforgettable theatrical experiences for the whole family.

