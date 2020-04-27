Grand Theatre Announces Extended Closure Period Through 31 May

Today management at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have announced a further closure period until Sunday 31 May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who were due to attend between the dates of Tuesday 5 and Sunday 31 May, will shortly receive communications from the theatre via email, or post where an email has not been provided, regarding their bookings.

Many productions have been re-scheduled for later in the year, or into 2021, however it is unfortunate that a number of productions have been completely cancelled. The Grand Theatre's website is updated with the re-scheduled performances.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director Adrian Jackson said,

"It is inevitable, and with extreme sadness, that we remain closed for a further period of time. Throughout this unprecedented period, we have followed Government advice.

I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Board of Trustees, and indeed the whole team at The Grand Theatre to thank you so much for all the kind words and support during this time. Thank you for the personal letters and emails and the warm comments via social media. These acts of kindness drive our passion and we will ensure that "The Jewel" in Wolverhampton's crown comes out of this situation fighting.

Many patrons have been happy for the theatre to retain their ticket money and this will be credited towards a future production. We have also received in excess of £10,000 in donations and for this we are eternally grateful"

Anyone with an urgent enquiry should contact the Customer Services Department via feedback@grandtheatre.co.uk

To donate please click here.





