Grand Cancels Christmas Productions As Wolverhampton Remains In Tier 3

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has today announced that the film screening of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and live performances of DEAR SANTA, have been cancelled and patrons automatically refunded.

The theatre was due to open from Sunday 20 until Thursday 24 December to bring some much-needed theatrical magic to conclude this unprecedented year. Management had decided to wait until today to see if the Government downgraded Wolverhampton from Tier 3 to Tier 2. Unfortunately, Covid-19 cases remain high and the City's Tier 3 status is still in place.

Advanced bookings for both productions were high, and several performances had already sold out. There is a clear appetite to return to live performances.

The theatre continues to sell tickets for productions from April 2021 and beyond, to book please visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk