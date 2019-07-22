Graham Norton And Local Rugby Heroes Kick Off Ahakista August Bank Holiday Festival

There's great excitement around Ahakista in anticipation of this year's annual Sold Out, Graham Norton Quiz Night which will be held on Friday the 2nd of August in its new venue at the festival marquee on the grounds of the Tin Pub. Graham will be joined this year by local Rugby heroes, Fineen and Josh Wycherley, Ireland and Munster champions.

"We are delighted that Fineen and Josh are taking time out of their busy schedule to attend the Ahaksita Festival quiz night, they have a huge following so will no doubt be a major attraction" states Breda O' Brien of Ahakista Community Association. Kids and adults will have the opportunity to meet the popular sporting brothers at Arundels By The Pier before they make their way to the festival marquee at The Tin Pub.

Raffle prizes on the quiz night include two tickets to attend the recording of the very popular Graham Norton show, which will be presented by the main man himself!

There is a host of activities taking place throughout the August Bank holiday to keep everyone entertained from an Art Exhibition at Heron Gallery, Road Bowling, Tug of War, Treasure Hunt, a guided walk on the Sheepshead way on Saturday and live music at the local bars during the weekend.

Sunday will see a fantastic family fun day at grounds of Ahakista Community Association adjacent to Arundels Bar and the pier. There will be fun and games for all ages, bouncy castles, food stalls and kids entertainment. There will be live music in the afternoon and evening time in the local bars.

Ahakista Rowing Club are hosting an Offshore Rowing Regatta on Sunday August 4th 2019 at Ahakista Pier, the umbrella of Rowing Ireland and hope this will continue to be an annual event in the years ahead. . Within the last 12 months there has been an incredible upsurge in the number of Offshore Boats in the country. It is particularly evident in West Cork whereby almost every Club has purchased either a quad, double or single scull in the past year.

Ahakista Rowing Club recently travelled to the inaugural Kenmare Offshore Regatta and was invigorated by this new level of interest in these boats.

The monies raised from the weekend will go towards the ongoing development of amenities on the Ahakista Community Association site. This is a focal point in the community where all local groups such as Foroige youth club, the Sea Scouts, Ahakista Rowing Club, GAA and many more have a safe, suitable venue to hold their activities and meetings. Ahakista will definitely be the place to be this August Bank Holiday weekend!

All activities can be found on Ahakista Regatta & Festivals Facebook page or contact Eilis Cohalan Hodnett 086 2223531 for further information





