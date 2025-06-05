Golden Toad Theatre Will Release ERROL'S GARDEN Audio Musical 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, Golden Toad Theatre will release an audio musical and cast album for Errol’s Garden. The acclaimed family musical for children aged 3 to 8 is adapted from the award-winning book by Gillian Hibbs, filled with catchy songs, big ideas and a passion for plants.

Errol’s Garden will be released across all major audio platforms on 3 July 2025, just in time to become a school summer holiday obsession for the kids.

West End stars Nicholas McLean (The Addams Family, Wicked, Avenue Q) and Grace Mouat (13 Going on 30 - The Musical, Mean Girls, Six The Musical) are the voices of Errol, Tia and a cast of other characters in this light-hearted and inspirational show.

Teaser trailer videos showing excerpts of Nicholas and Grace recording This Is How We Grow, Come On In and Munch Munch Munch from Errol’s Garden are available to watch here: www.errolsgardenmusical.com.

“I wish I could have a garden of my own, but all I see out there is concrete and pavement and more concrete...” Errol loves plants so much that he has them growing out of every pot, pan and teacup he can find in his small flat, to the dismay of his family. He knows that plants need water, sunlight and space. They need a garden. Errol and his sister Tia search through their block of flats for the perfect space, and discover a neglected rooftop full of rubbish. After Errol and Tia clean up the space, they imagine building a community garden, but first, they will need to convince all of their neighbours to pitch in and help. A grumpy neighbour and some garden pests try to stand in their way, but Errol is determined to make his dream a reality.

The audio musical of Errol’s Garden is written and composed by Caroline Wigmore and Jen Green,​ based on the book by Gillian Hibbs. It is directed by Kate Golledge, with musical direction by Josh Sood. It is adapted by Golden Toad Theatre and produced by Small Wardour Ltd, with dialogue recorded at Wardour Studios and music recorded and mixed at Auburn Jam Music. Errol’s Garden is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Errol’s Garden is available across all major audio platforms, and from wherever you get your podcasts. Visit: www.errolsgardenmusical.com.

