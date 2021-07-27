Globe Announces First Ever Neighbourhood Tour

Shakespeare's Globe has announced its first ever neighbourhood tour, offering free performances to local community organisations in London.

Globe on Tour, which normally would take three productions across the UK and beyond, will this year be staying in London, partnering with local schools, community organisations and charities who will provide free tickets to their invited audience in the Globe's home borough of Southwark and across the city. These include, the Kensington + Chelsea Festival (which will be inviting audience from Grenfell Foundation and Outside Edge Theatre Company to the performance), Mental Fight Club (a charity founded, led, and delivered by people with mental health experience), Every One Every Day (a community support organisation in Barking & Dagenham) and Compass Collective (a non-profit theatre company who are working together with the Red Cross and Refugee Youth to invite young refugees and asylum seekers to the performances).

Directed by Brendan O'Hea, the company of eight actors will be visiting local communitiesa??with their trio of plays - A Midsummer Night's Dream, As You Like It and The Tempest - including some special performances of the thrilling and unpredictable 'Audience Choice' performances, where the audience decides which show will be performed on that night. The company are able to perform any of the three plays, delighting in playing a multitude of roles each as lovers, exiles, dreamers and wanderers, taking the Globe into the local community to celebrate a??storytelling at its best.

Michelle Terry, Artist Director of Shakespeare's Globe, said: "As we continue to navigate our way through these uncharted waters, we have to find ways to get to the many people who can't get to us. We're thrilled that in these most challenging and lonely of times, we're able to meet some of our closest neighbours and share time, space and these incredible stories w Globe Announces First Ever Neighbourhood Tourith them."

Brendan O'Hea, Director of Globe on Tour, said: "I'm so pleased to be back with Globe on Tour and this wonderful cast of talented actors for the Globe's first ever neighbourhood tour. Shakespeare is for all, and I am thrilled to bring these wonderful plays to the heart of our community free of charge, removing barriers and engaging with those closest to us. Storytelling and live theatre not only provide the entertainment and escapism needed by many but play a crucial role in offering ways of reimagining the world, creating conditions on stage and off for renewal, belonging, empathy, kindness and a shared experience that brings us all together."

The full Globe on Tour cast comprises; Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, Tom Chapman, Anna Crichlow, Mark Desebrock, Emma Ernest, Colm Gormley, Sara Lessore and Katy Secombe. Directed by Brendan O'Hea with Associate Director, Vanessa-Faye Stanley, Andrew D Edwards (Designer), Catherine Jayes (Composer) and Globe Associate Artist Sian Williams (Choreographer).

More venues and dates are to be announced over the coming weeks, please keep an eye on our website and the partnering organisations for more information. So far, we are delighted to confirm:

· Kensington + Chelsea Festival - Saturday 14 August

· Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions - Tuesday 7 September

· Borough Academy - Friday 24 September

· Mental Fight Club - Monday 4 October

· Every One Every Day - Saturday 16 October

· Ark Globe - Date TBC

· Compass Collective - Date TBC

Please note: Tickets for Globe on Tour are only available to invited audiences via partnered venues, other charities, and community groups offering free tickets.