Gigglemug Theatre Revealed SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL UK Tour Cast

Created in partnership with the Scouts, multi-award winning Gigglemug Theatre (A Jaffa Cake Musical, RuneSical, Timpson: The Musical) are taking their smash hit, actor-musician led musical comedy on tour throughout June.

This family-friendly show sold out its initial run at The Other Palace in 2023, where it received a WhatsOnStage Award Nomination for Best Off-West End Production and was described by former Chief Scout Bear Grylls as ‘Incredible!'.

For its final ever run, the production will tour to The Crescent Theatre, Birmingham from 3rd - 7th June; The Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester from 10th - 15th June; Upstairs at the Gatehouse, London from 18th - 22nd June; The Egg Theatre, Bath from 26th - 29th June. Tickets are available here: https://linktr.ee/ScoutsTheMusical

Joining the company are Eleanor Fransch (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Alice in Wonderland at The New Vic) as Eliza and Burhan Kathawala as Joe. Returning to the production are Kemi Clarke (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Gruffalo) as Scout Leader Dylan, Katie Pritchard (A Jaffa Cake Musical) as Rosie, Emily Kitchingham as Charlotte & Rob Gathercole (Faking Bad) as Luke/Linus Lionheart. Heather Gourdie completes the cast as Narrator/Swing. Music & Lyrics are by David Fallon with Book & Lyrics by Sam Cochrane, who is also the Director. Musical Direction is by Rob Gathercole.

Welcome to the annual Scout Games! Scouts from around the world have gathered to compete but when an intruder threatens to sabotage the competition, it is up to Joe and Eliza to put aside their rivalries and use their newfound skills to save the day!

As part of their Summer Season, Gigglemug will also return to the Edinburgh Fringe this year with A Jaffa Cake Musical which sold out its entire run at last year's festival, receiving over thirty 4 & 5 star reviews.

