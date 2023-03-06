Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Get The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours

The performance is set for July 7th.

Mar. 06, 2023  
Get The Led Out is coming to the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, VA on Friday, July 7, 2023 as part of the SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours 2023 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 until March 16th while supplies last.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO's approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. "Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless."

A GTLO concert mimics the "light and shade" that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Season Passes for SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex are on sale now. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season and can be purchased at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com/season-passes. Tickets are on sale now for Kip Moore on June 3rd and Gary Allan on June 16th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 Concert Season.

Tickets for Get The Led Out on July 7th at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $16 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.




