Gareth Gates Brings BOYBAND to Parr Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gareth Gates will be baring all when he pays a steamy visit to Parr Hall next year. The singer, actor and heart-throb will be starring in Boyband in the Buff – a throwback to some of the biggest hits of the 90s and 00s with a naughty twist.

With nothing but harmonies, dance moves and a whole lot of skin, Gareth and a cast of ‘ripped and ridiculously talented performers' will be belting out chart-toppers from the likes of Backstreet Boys, Take That, NSYNC and Blue while leaving very little to the imagination!

Boyband in the Buff will be touring the UK in 2026 and will be getting a Warrington audience hot under the collar on Saturday, 30 May.

A spokesperson for Parr Hall said: “Featuring tight harmonies and even tighter pants (when they're still on), this show is a sizzling celebration of pop, passion and pecs, where the clothes come off and the heat turns up.

“This is the ultimate night out for anyone who's ever swooned over a boyband.”

Pop Idol runner-up Gareth told his followers on Instagram: “I cannot wait to join the cast of Boyband in the Buff which is touring the whole of the UK throughout 2026. But be quick – the closer you are to the front the better view you'll have!”