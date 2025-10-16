GOBBY GIRLS: THE AFTER PARTY Heads To Soho Theatre In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out and hugely-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe earlier this year with Gobby Girls: The 11% Club, the all-female sketch sensation will return with a brand-new show: Gobby Girls: The After Party. Taking to the stage at Soho Theatre for three nights only on November 20th, 21st and 22nd, plus one special matinee performance on 21st, tickets are on sale now.

Created by two female-led comedy production powerhouses - Gobby Girls Productions and Female Pilot Club - this brand-new hour promises to be bigger, bolder and just a little bit naughtier. Written and performed by a hand-picked ensemble from the frontlines of TV and stand-up, this is an unmissable night of fun. These women are the future of funny. And they'll have you laughing along as they let you into their fabulous and frustrating worlds.

The Gobby Girls team brings together everyone from the freshest new comedy voices to established talent with credits on The Young Ones, Derry Girls, Doctor Who and Top Boy. From a BAFTA winner to social media legends,, the line-up represents the very best of female and non-binary comedy talent.

Their debut Edinburgh Fringe show was filmed by NextUp Comedy and won Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe. Now, The After Party continues the Gobby legacy - an unapologetic, raucous celebration of women making comedy on their own terms. With biting wit and a cheeky wink, they'll tackle topics from motherhood and menopause, to the absolute mess of modern life.

Selected through an open call, the cast and writers form a vibrant line-up from all corners of the UK. The performers – Claire Rafferty (Derry Girls), Laura Evelyn (Doctor Who), Noor Sobka, Alice Etches, Lauren Davidson, Verona Rose (Top Boy), Tonia Toseland and Jo Somner – bring together a wealth of experience from stage, screen and stand-up.

Behind the scenes, an equally impressive team of writers – Charlie Vero-Martin, Sam Lyden & Teresa Burns, Cheryl Duncan, Jenny de Jersey, Mary Flanigan, Jo Somner, Anne-Marie Draycott & Charity Trimm, Emma Keaveney-Roys & Lotte Allan, Sinead Hegarty, Jane Harvey & Rosie Sosic, Natalie Malla & Xara Higgs, Charlotte Audrey, Noor Sobka, Lauren Davidson, Alice Etches and Laura Evelyn – have combined their distinctive voices under the guidance of the show's first-rate production teams to create something truly special. Between them they've written for Radio 4, BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland, CBeebies, Cartoon Network and more, Among them are winners of Funny Women awards, the BAFTA Rocliffe Comedy Scriptwriting Competition, the Bafta Rocliffe New Drama Writing Forum, and the London Screenwriters Festival 50 Kisses Competition; alumni of the Channel 4 Screenwriting Course, the Netflix Breakout Scheme and multiple Soho Theatre labs.