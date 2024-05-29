GINGER JOHNSON BLOWS OFF! Comes to Soho Theatre in September

Reigning Queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, beloved powerhouse performer Ginger Johnson
, is to swap her crown for a crash helmet as she brings her all-new show Ginger Johnson
Blows Off! to Soho Theatre for a 3-week season from Monday 23 September - Saturday 12 October. at 9.30pm, followed by her first solo UK tour.
Press night: Wednesday 25 September at 9.30pm.
Following her sold-out Christmas show, Ginger All the Way!, at Soho Theatre, Britain’s ditsiest daredevil will now take a death-defying leap of faith, taking on her biggest challenge yet.
What do you do when you achieve your dream of winning RuPaul’s Drag Race? Come up with a new dream of course! Bursting with stunning looks and cunning stunts, Ginger Johnson
Blows Off!
asks just how far will one Queen go for a round of applause?
Not content with snatching the Drag Race UK crown, Ginger intends to use her year-long reign to break new ground in drag performance. Audiences can expect Ginger’s signature big hair, big heart and big
laughs as our Queen swaps her stilettos for safety goggles and the runway for the real world.
Written, directed, and performed by Ginger Johnson
, with additional material and original songs by cabaret legends Bourgeois and Maurice, Ginger Johnson
Blows Off! showcases whoopee cushions, confetti and 80s power ballads.
Ginger is an award-winning theatre maker who has created work for the likes of the Southbank Centre
and Selfridges. She has emceed for Glastonbury Festival and Sink The Pink, and performed at The Roundhouse, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Bristol Old Vic and The Hackney Empire.
Her debut solo show, Ginger Johnson
’s Happy Place, was selected by The Times as one of the best shows of the festival at the 2019 Edinburgh fringe.
Ginger Johnson
says, “Competing on Drag Race was the biggest challenge of my life to date, so it only feels right to follow it up with something even more ridiculous. Ginger Johnson
Blows Off! tells the story of what it feels like to have a dream come true and the joy that comes with chasing a new one. It’s about taking risks, pushing limits, living up to expectations... and not taking
yourself too seriously in the process!”
Ginger Johnson
Blows Off! will also tour the UK to Bath, Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich, Leicester, Cambridge, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Brighton, Manchester.
It will also play the Edinburgh Fringe, Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ Wednesday 31 July – Saturday 24 August 2024 (not 5th, 12th, 19th) at 18:30