GATHERING: THE PERFORMANCE to Premiere At Bradford Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A powerful double bill from the newly formed MOV Dance Theatre celebrating how song, dance, and storytelling can bring people togethe will premiere at Bradford Arts Centre next month as part of its re-opening season. The company, led by Artistic Director Zoe Katsilerou, is envisioned as a hub for immersive, multicultural performance, engaging Bradford's diverse communities through high-quality artistic work. Both shows explore the company's aim to unite its participatory and professional strands, continuing to celebrate the city's rich cultural and artistic diversity.

Voices looks at how communal traditions of song and dance inspire resistance, empowerment, and transformation within communities. Taking inspiration from Greek, Scottish, Irish, Iranian, and Ghanaian traditions, this dance-theatre performance weaves together traditional and contemporary songs and dances with an original story that celebrates resilience, connection, and diversity. The audience is invited to become part of the unfolding story through listening, imagining, singing, and dancing if they wish to participate, adding their own voices to a powerful collective story.

Roma Voices is a collaboration with the Bradford Arts Centre and European Drom, an organisation dedicated to helping communities, particularly those from a Roma Eastern European background, connect with their heritage through art. Blending traditional and contemporary forms, this project celebrates Roma identity and fosters cultural exchange through music, dance, and storytelling. With Roma language and heritage increasingly at risk due to assimilation, Roma Voices encourages intergenerational cultural sharing and looks to strengthen community pride.

Zoe said, "Our new work, Voices, is here to remind us of the transformative power of gathering, creating, and expressing together, in times when division is loud. We are delighted to be premiering both works in the brand-new Bradford Arts Centre, a place that fosters diversity, togetherness and creativity! MOV tells stories that capture the magic of being human. We create work that is allegorical and poetic and share it with audiences through words, songs and dances. Our work is a sensory, joyful experience that will leave space for audiences to reflect on what it is to be humans, together. Everyone is welcome!"

MOV was born from a desire to create spaces that feel like a welcoming feast-where dance, song, and storytelling are shared as naturally as food around a table. Inspired by the communal traditions of Mediterranean cultures, MOV brings people together in a spirit of welcome, togetherness, and exchange. Our work breaks down barriers between art forms and experience levels, inviting everyone, whether professional or new to movement and song, to take a seat at their table. Rooted in folk traditions, contemporary movement, and the ancient wisdom of storytelling, MOV's work reflects the rich cultural tapestry of Bradford and its diverse communities. In MOV, we believe in the power of gathering; in moments where movement and music unite everyone; in spaces where stories are told not just with words but through a collective body and voice.

MOV is a home for those who believe in the power of coming together. Whether through performances, workshops, or participatory events, we extend an open invitation to anyone who wants to be part of a diverse, supportive, and creative community. MOV's Artistic Director is Zoe Katsilerou, Greek-born Bradford-based choreographer, theatre maker and vocalist. Zoe is committed to creating high quality work that focuses on the joy of dancing and singing together.

Running Time: Voices: 55min (no interval), Roma Voices: 20min | Suitable for all ages

Company information

Director and Writer Zoe Katsilerou

Dramaturg/Mentor Lou Cope Mentor Rachel Dean/Speedwell Dance

Assistant Choreographer Eirini Papadopoulou Rehearsal Director Max Bownas

Production Manager Joe Bunce Costume Designer Liza Violet

Photographer Elly Welford Producers Zoe Katsilerou & Moving Art Management

Cast (Dancers/Vocalists): Aine Reynolds, Alex McCabe, Tara Fatehi, and Tanya Richam-Odoi.