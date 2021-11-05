Future Spotlight Productions and Kidzania London Announce CHRISTMAS ADULT NIGHTS

Following their Halloween Adult Nights, Future Spotlight Productions and KidZania London today announces a Christmas Adult Nights, a one-off musical theatre spectacular at the immersive KidZania indoor city featuring immersive role-play activities, festive cocktails on entry and live performances from musical theatre stars. With a spectacular live show on the Runway Stage, audiences will have full access of the KidZania indoor city, which features a replica radio station, supermarket, airport, fire station and more. The Christmas Adult Nights will be on 2 December with entry from 7-11pm.

Hosted by Rosie Napper, the live entertainment features performances by Lily Bartlett (2020 Wilkes graduate), Kyle Birch (Children Of Eden), Jacob Fowler (Winner of Little Mix: The Search), Beccy Lane (Bare The Pop Opera, In Pieces), Jarryd Nurden (Rocky Horror Picture Show, Cats, Chicago, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert), Natalie Paris (Six), Lukas Poischbeg and Danielle Steers (Six, Bat out of Hell). Louis Rayneau directs, with choreography from Rachel Sargent.

It's back! Bigger and better! And it's a Christmas Special! Featuring musical hits to disco classics, it's going to be a night you do not want to miss.

Tickets are from £35 and are available to buy at: https://ticket.kidzania-london.co.uk/; use the code ANEARLY20 for 20% off until 21 November.

Lily Bartlett is a recent graduate of Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts.

Kyle Birch's theatre credits include Leave a Light On (Lambert Jackson), Spotlight on the Future: Live, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Future Spotlight Productions/KidZania), A Night With Emerging Writers (Red Piano Productions), Turn Up London (Club 11), Spooktacular (The Grad Fest) and Untapped: at the Union (Bray Productions).

Jacob Fowler is a recent graduate of Trinity Laban and recently won 'Little Mix: The Search' with his band Since September.

Beccy Lane is a recent graduate of Performance Preparation Academy. Her recent credits include In Pieces (Future Spotlight Productions) and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Future Spotlight Productions/KidZania).

Rosie Napper hosts. She is a recent graduate of Performance Preparation Academy. Her credits include Spotlight on the Future LIVE! (Future Spotlight Productions) and Disney Dream Cruises.

Jarryd Nurden's theatre credits include Starlight Express (Joburg Theatre), West Side Story (Playhouse Opera Theatre), Singin In The Rain' (International tour), Cats (International tour), Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat (South Africa/New Zealand tour), Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Norwegian Creative Studios Sailing), Chicago (International tour), Rocky Horror Picture Show (South African tour) and Jack and the Beanstalk. Nurden has also modelled extensively and was a finalist in High School Musical: Spotlight South Africa.

Natalie Paris's theatre credits include Six the Musical (Arts Theatre/Vaudeville Theatre), Les Miserables (Palace Theatre/Queens Theatre), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat (New London Theatre), Sunday in the Park with George (Menier Chocolate Factory/Wyndham's Theatre), Billy Elliott (Victoria Palace). Paris also performs regularly as part of a four- part harmony group Sorella (formerly The Stereoettes) and in the last year they have made appearances in venues across the UK including Winter wonderland, Hyde Park, Primo Bar, Westminster, a recent 'A Capella' Performance at The London Hippodrome, as well as charity events for the NSPCC and a performance for Sky Television. They have also toured Europe as well as visiting Miami in the USA.

Lukas Poischbeg is currently studying at University of Roehampton for an MFA in Dance and Embodied Practice and will graduate in 2022. His credits include Phoenix Risen (MS Amadea Cruise Ship), Newsies (Village Theatre) and Legally Blonde (Showtunes Theatre Company).

Danielle Steers' theatre credits include Six the Musical (Arts Theatre/Lyric Theatre/Vaudeville Theatre), Godspell (West End Musical Drive-In), Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse), Bat Out of Hell (London Coliseum/Dominion Theatre/New York City Center/UK tour), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), The Bodyguard (Adelphi Theatre), We Will Rock You (International tour), Hairspray (Aberystwyth Arts Centre), Legally Blonde (UK tour) and Respect La Diva (Baronet Entertainment).

Louis Rayneau directs. He is an actor, director and Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions. His directing credits include In Pieces, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Future Spotlight Productions); and his acting credits include Naked Boys Singing (Kings Head Theatre), The Jungle Book (UK tour), What's the Story? (Green Curtain Theatre Company), Cartoon Network Live World Tour (Live Nation), Alice in Wonderland (International Tour/APL theatre), The Beggars Opera (Lazarus Theatre Company) and Hotels for Criminals (ATG/Wanderlust Productions).

Rachel Sargent is a choreographer. Selected choreography credits include American Idiot (BST Studio Theatre, Guildford), PPA Third Year Showcase (Ambassadors Theatre), Move It! (London Excel Centre), 9 to 5: the Musical (ELT Studio Theatre, Guildford) and A Chorus Line (Guildford School of Acting).

