Further Casting Set For UK Tour Of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

The tour opens at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Tuesday 30 April 2024.
Elaine C. Smith will play the role of The Childcatcher in the new production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG opening at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Tuesday 30 April 2024 where it plays until 12 May 2024, before embarking on a UK tour.
Casting schedule and listings below. Elaine C. Smith will play the role in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Inverness only. Casting for the role of The Childcatcher in all other venues to be announced soon.
Elaine will join Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts, Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron/Sid, Jenny Gayner as Baroness/Violet, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker. The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, JOE PRESS, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.
The roles of Jeremy and Jemima Potts will be shared by Gracie Cochrane, Ayrton English, Isla Ithier, Isabella Manning, Charlie McGuire, Jasmine Nyenya, Roshan Thomson and Louis Wilkins.
Elaine C. Smith is one of Scotland's best known performers. For over 30 years she has worked extensively in radio, television, film and theatre. She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Mary Doll, wife of Rab in the six series of the iconic BBC comedy production Rab C Nesbitt which started out as a sketch in Naked Video. Elaine also had leading roles in City Lights and 2000 Acres of Skye. She is one of the few women in the UK to consistently headline in major pantomimes completing eight years at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen and has just finished her 13th year at the Glasgow Kings for which she won an award as Best Fairy in the British Pantomime Awards in London in 2018. Elaine started out touring in political theatre with 7.84 Theatre CO and then Wildcat but also with Borderline, the Lyceum Theatre, The Tron and also includes being the original Dolly in The Steamie and in her own company's production of Shirley Valentine. Elaine was Cora in the original UK tour and West End run of Calendar Girls followed by her portrayal of Susan Boyle in the UK musical tour of I Dreamed a Dream which she co-wrote with Alan McHugh. She has recorded three series of her own award winning STV series Burds Eye View and last year appeared again as the outrageous Christine in the seventh series of the hit BBC sitcom Two Doors Down for which she won a Scottish BAFTA for Best Actress in 2018.
Adam Garcia recently received rave reviews as Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler's Wells hit production of 42nd Street. His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles. His other theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked, The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds and Damien Karras in The Exorcist. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.
Liam Fox is probably best known for playing the role of Dan Spencer in ITV's Emmerdale, where he featured in more than a thousand episodes. His many other TV credits include Stephen Poliakoff's Dancing on the Edge, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Clocking Off, A Touch of Frost, Always and Everyone, At Home with the Braithwaites and Dinnerladies. His many theatre credits include The Collector and Tuesday's Class, both at The Lowry Studio and Iron at Manchester's Royal Exchange.
Ellie Nunn's many theatre credits include Identical at Nottingham Playhouse, the UK tour of Posh, Shakespeare in Love at the Noel Coward Theare, Twelfth Night at Leicester Square Theatre, The Game of Love and Chance and Daughter in Law, both at the Arcola Theatre, Honk! at the Union Theatre and on tour and Gatsby at the Arts Theatre.
Based on Ian Fleming's timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by The Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O'Brien.
In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.
TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SUNDAY 12 MAY 2024
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
WEDNESDAY 15 – SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 21 – SUNDAY 26 MAY 2024
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 28 MAY – SATURDAY 1 JUNE 2024
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
Elaine C. Smith as The Childcatcher
TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2024
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 JUNE 2024
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
Elaine C. Smith as The Childcatcher
TUESDAY 25 – SUNDAY 30 JUNE 2024
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 2 – SUNDAY 7 JULY 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 9 – SUNDAY 14 JULY 2024
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 23 JULY – SATURDAY 3 AUGUST 2024
Grand Opera House, Belfast
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 6 – SUNDAY 11 AUGUST 2024
Princess Theatre, Torquay
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 18 AUGUST 2024
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 20 – SUNDAY 25 AUGUST 2024
Hawth Theatre, Crawley
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 27 AUGUST – SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2024
King's Theatre, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
Elaine C. Smith as The Childcatcher
TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2024
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
Elaine C. Smith as The Childcatcher
TUESDAY 24 – SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
Theatre Royal, Norwich
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 1 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024
New Theatre, Oxford
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 8 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
Empire Theatre, Liverpool
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER
Regent Theatre, Stoke
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER
New Theatre, Hull
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 05 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER
Curve Theatre, Leicester
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 19 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER – SUNDAY 01 DECEMBER
Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER
Opera House, Blackpool
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 4 – SUNDAY 9 MARCH 2025
Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
ON SALE SOON
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025
Palace Theatre, Manchester
www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire/
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SUNDAY 4 MAY 2025
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgticket.com/bristol-hippodrome
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
The role of The Childcatcher to be announced soon.
Videos