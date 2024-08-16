Full Line Up Set For Birmingham Hippodrome's HIPPODROME LIVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Hippodrome has announced the full line up of performances for Hippodrome Live!, a series of free performances from top West End musicals on Sunday 25 August, as part of Birmingham Weekender 2024.

Inspired by West End Live, Hippodrome Live! will feature performances from Disney's Aladdin, SIX, & Juliet, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, 42 Balloons, Play On! and Four Felons and a Funeral. Audiences will also be able to see a performance from The Jingleclaw, the first production from Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre department, which will receive its premiere this December.

Taking place in Hippodrome Square, right outside the front doors of Birmingham Hippodrome, there will be two 90-minute shows; from 1-2.30pm and 3.30-5pm. Both shows will feature the same line up and be hosted by performer Alexia McIntosh, recently announced as playing the title role in The Jingleclaw.

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “As the West Midlands' home of musical theatre, we are delighted to showcase so many incredible performances for free - from the biggest shows, exciting new work and Hippodrome originals - as part of Birmingham Weekender and to kick start the Hippodrome's 125th anniversary season. It's the first time something like this has happened outside London, and we're sure it won't be the last. Come down and join the celebrations.”

Hippodrome Live! is part of Birmingham Weekender and the Hippodrome's 125th anniversary celebrations. The annual free festival brings amazing performances, fantastical installations, pop up experiences and new commissions from regional, national and international companies to the streets, squares, shopping centres and even the sky above the city, from Friday 23 – Monday 26 August. Download the full programme and plan your weekend here.

Comments