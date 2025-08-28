Full Cast Set For World Premiere of Katherine Moar's RAGDOLL at Jermyn Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Cascando opening next week, Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast for the world premiere of Katherine Moar’s Ragdoll. Josh Seymour directs Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Olivier award-winner and Tony nominee for Wolf Hall), as Robert, Abigail Cruttenden (The Theory of Everything, Not Going Out) as Holly, Ben Lamb as The Lawyer, and Katie Matsell as The Heiress.

The production opens on 14 October 2025, with previews from 9 October, and runs until 15 November at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Ragdoll marks Moar’s return to Jermyn Street Theatre following her critically acclaimed debut play Farm Hall, which embarked on a UK tour and subsequent West End run at Theatre Royal Haymarket.



Katherine Moar said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to Jermyn Street Theatre after the wonderful experience I had there with my debut play, Farm Hall. There’s something truly special about this space – its intimacy draws the audience into every moment, making each performance deeply personal. I’m especially excited to be working with such a phenomenal cast. I can’t wait to see them bring this play to life in rehearsals and to share that magic with audiences.”

Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones and Co-Artistic Director and Executive Producer David Doyle also added, “Katherine’s debut play Farm Hall showed her to be one of the most assured and talented writers of her generation, thrilling audiences here, on a national tour and on the West End. We’re delighted to now premiere her second, Ragdoll. Josh Seymour has a rare gift for making theatre that grips you tight. He leads an exceptional cast and creative team, and we can’t wait to share this production with audiences.”