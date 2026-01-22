Full Cast Set For UK Tour of THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been announced for the major new musical of The Ballad of Johnny & June. Following sell out seasons at California’s La Jolla Playhouse and Canada’s acclaimed Citadel Theatre, Christopher Ryan Grant (The Iceman Cometh, Million Dollar Quartet) brings his acclaimed performance as Johnny Cash to the UK & Ireland tour, opening at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 2 March. Two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway, The Wizard of Oz) stars as June Carter Cash.

Joining Christopher Ryan Grant and Christina Bianco, the role of John Carter Cash will be played by Ryan O'Donnell, the role of Man One by Christopher Short who also understudies Johnny Cash, the role of Man Two by Chomba S. Taulo, the role of Man Three by Peter Peverley, the role of Woman One by Abigail Matthews who also understudies June Carter Cash, the role of Woman Two by Anne-Marie Wojna, the role of Woman Three by Celyn Cartwright who also understudies June Carter Cash, the role of Swing by Denis Grindel who also understudies Johnny Cash, the role of Swing by Lenny Turner who also understudies John Carter Cash, the role of Swing by Michael Mahony who also understudies John Carter Cash, and the role of Swing by Mia Jae.

John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, has co-created the musical and shaped the show based on his own recollections and memories of his parents. The Ballad of Johnny & June is narrated by the character of John and told from his point of view. This acclaimed hit new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most iconic couples in music history, packed with a soundtrack of beloved hits — I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere, Wildwood Flower and many more.

John Carter Cash said: "It has meant a great deal to me to be involved in bringing this new musical to the stage and see my parents Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's story told with such care, heart and honesty. Johnny and June's music was inseparable from their lives, and this musical captures that truth through powerful story telling by a brilliant company, set to their genre-defining music. I have loved working with the creative team, and my family and I are both delighted and proud that audiences across the UK and Ireland get to see this celebration of their legacy.”

The Ballad of Johnny & June is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), this major new musical opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 2 March 2026, before visiting a further 20 theatres across the country.

Love is a burning thing, and no one burned brighter than Johnny Cash and June Carter. He was a small-town musician and storyteller with a voice that stirred the soul. She was a multi-talented performer and a music pioneer. Johnny Cash sold more than 90 million records worldwide, won 13 Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 1999. June Carter Cash won five Grammy Awards across her illustrious career. The pair married in 1968 and remained together until June’s death in 2003.

Tour Dates

2–7 March – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

10–14 March – Cardiff, New Theatre

31 March–11 April – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

14–18 April – Brighton, Theatre Royal

21–25 April – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

28 April–2 May – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

12–16 May – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

26–30 May – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

2–6 June – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

9–13 June – Salford, The Lowry

16–20 June – Plymouth, Theatre Royal

30 June–4 July – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

7–11 July – Richmond, Richmond Theatre

14–18 July – Hull, New Theatre

21–25 July – Blackpool, Opera House

28 July–1 August – York, Grand Opera House

4–8 August – Belfast, Grand Opera House

13–22 August – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

25–29 August – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

1–5 September – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

8–12 September – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

15–19 September – Leeds, Grand Theatre