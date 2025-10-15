Full Cast Set For ROBIN HOOD AND HIS MERRY MEN Pantomime at the Everyman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the full cast for Robin Hood and His Merry Men, which runs from Friday 28th November 2025 through to Sunday 11th January 2026.

This brand-new pantomime adventure will see three Everyman favourites return in lead roles: Gloucestershire's beloved Tweedy the Clown as Friar 'Tweedy' Tuck, Kevin Brewis as the fabulous Dame Nursie, and Kane Verrall as the charming outlaw Will Scarlett.

They'll be joined by an incredible line up of West End and UK touring talent to bring the legendary story to life.

Lizzie Bea steps into the boots of the dastardly Sheriff of Gloucestershire. A familiar face to Everyman audiences, Lizzie wowed crowds in the 2023 UK tour of Sister Act the Musical. Her stage credits also include Hairspray, Heathers the Musical and LES MISERABLES.

Rising star Jewelle Hutchinson joins the cast as Maid Marian. Jewelle won the Best Newcomer Award at the 2024 UK Pantomime Awards after making her professional debut at Nottingham Playhouse's Cinderella in 2023. She has also appeared in the UK Tour of Little Women and originated the role of Gioia in the world premiere of Stiletto at Charing Cross Theatre.

Completing the line up is Dan Wilshire as Robin Hood. Dan's stage credits include Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, and Grease.

The ensemble features Amber Pierson, Tina Skrzypiec, Michael Dean-Wilson, Benjamin Drew, Edan Smart, and Tia Gyngell. Tina returns to the Everyman after delighting audiences in last year's pantomime, Aladdin.

In a local twist, Robin Hood and His Merry Men will see Friar 'Tweedy' Tuck invite Robin Hood and his band of outlaws to the Cotswolds to help defeat the villainous Sheriff of Gloucestershire.

This year's production reunites the Everyman's award-nominated creative team behind 2024's Aladdin, which was recognised at the UK Pantomime Awards for Best Costume Design (Ryan Dawson Laight), Best Sound Design (Ben Harrison), and Best Set Design (Andrew Exeter).

The show has once again been written and directed by pantomime masterminds Sam Holmes and Nick Winston, who have been the creative force behind the Everyman Theatre's pantomime since 2019.

Audiences to this year's show can expect dazzling costumes, spectacular sets, laugh-out-loud skits, show-stopping musical numbers and some top-secret stunts in a fresh retelling of this legendary tale, which is perfect for the whole family.

Mark Goucher, CEO of the Everyman Theatre said, "We're incredibly proud of how the Everyman's pantomime has become such a cherished part of Christmas in Gloucestershire. This year we've assembled a truly exceptional cast, combining returning favourites with exciting new talent, and a creative team that consistently delivers a world-class show"

Tweedy said, "I'm so excited to be back at the Everyman this Christmas, and this time causing mayhem as Friar Tweedy Tuck! Of course, there are a few twists to the classic story of Robin Hood, including a couple that the audience might not be expecting!"

Tickets for Robin Hood and His Merry Men are on sale now, and popular dates are selling fast. Prices start at just £10.50.