Full Cast Set For ALREADY PERFECT at the King's Head Theatre

Killian Thomas Lefevre (Dear Evan Hansen, Bat Out of Hell) and Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi (From Here To Eternity, Fame), will join Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet, Hadestown) to complete the cast for the UK premiere of Kreis’s new musical, Already Perfect.



Already Perfect is a searing and uplifting new musical by Tony Award winner Levi Kreis. As his Broadway show is about to be filmed, Levi unravels in his dressing room, ready to end it all. When his sponsor bursts in, the confrontation opens a door to the impossible: Levi’s brash younger self steps out. Past and present collide in a theatrical self-reckoning, powered by a score that soars from gospel tambourine to tender ballad. Honest, funny, and defiantly hopeful, Already Perfect asks what it takes to make peace with your story - landing on one radical truth: there’s nothing to prove; you’re already perfect.

Biographies

Levi Kreis (Levi) created the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway, winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance. He has also performed in Violet on Broadway, as Hermes in the first US national tour of Hadestown and as Roger in Rent. Films include Frailty, The Divide, and A Very Sordid Wedding. He is also a recording artist with 11 albums. Already Perfect marks his musical theatre writing debut.



Killian Thomas Lefevre (Matthew) is originally from Paris, France. He trained in musical theatre at Performance Preparation Academy and in acting at The Actors Studio, Pinewood Studios. Theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen (UK Tour), Bat Out of Hell (International Tour), Bonnie & Clyde (The Old Jointstock), The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man (Nottingham Playhouse), and Stranger Things: The Experience (Secret Cinema).



Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi (Ben) trained in acting and singing in Israel and London, and in dance at the San Francisco Academy of Ballet and Ballet Junior in Geneva, Switzerland. He made his West End debut in From Here To Eternity, and has performed in Fame (European tour), Legally Blonde, Hairspray, West Side Story, and Faygele (Marylebone Theatre). On screen, he has appeared as Jason Osmond in Greenhouse Academy (Netflix) and as Bobby in Paramount’s upcoming Band of Spies.

