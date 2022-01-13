Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For The Revival Of Paul Bradshaw's TELL ME STRAIGHT At Chiswick Playhouse

The play reunites original cast members Paul Bradshaw, George Greenland and Stephanie Levi-John.

Jan. 13, 2022  
Following the success of its run at King's Head Theatre as part of their Queer Season in 2021, the full cast is announced for the return of Paul Bradshaw's Offie nominated play tell me straight in a new run at Chiswick Playhouse, reuniting original cast members Paul Bradshaw, George Greenland and Stephanie Levi-John.

Imogen Frances' production opens on 16 February, with previews from 15 February, and runs until 26 February 2022.

Paul Bradshaw says "I'm beyond excited to be bringing tell me straight to the brilliant Chiswick Playhouse after our sold-out run at the King's Head last summer. This play was born during the first lockdown in June 2020 and it's come a long way since the first reading on Zoom! It's a piece that's incredibly close to my heart as it's based on my real-life experiences, and it's been such a fantastic ride so far. The whole company are out of this world, everyone involved is either queer or from a working-class background and that's something I'm super passionate about as it's important to have a company made up of the people reflected in the work. Representation matters!"

Tickets are on sale now: https://chiswickplayhouse.nliven.co/tickets/series/tellmestraight.


