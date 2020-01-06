Full Cast Announced for THE WEDDING SINGER Starring Kevin Clifton

DLAP Entertainment has announced the full cast for "THE WEDDING SINGER" starring Kevin Clifton which will play a strictly limited season at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from Thursday 30 January until Sunday 1 March 2020.

Based on the 1998 Hollywood Blockbuster film of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, "THE WEDDING SINGER" features music from the Tony Award nominated composer of 'Elf the Musical' and 'The Prom' Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Begeulin and a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy.

Joining the previously announced Kevin Clifton as 'Robbie Hart' is Rhiannon Chesterman as Julia. Rhiannon and Kevin previously starred together on the 2018 and 2019 UK tour of 'Rock of Ages'. Rhiannon's previous theatre credits include the West End production of 'Mrs Henderson presents' at the Noël Coward Theatre and Theatre Royal Bath. Rhiannon has also previously starred in the UK tours of 'Grease' and 'Hairspray'.

Kevin and Rhiannon are joined by Erin Bell as Linda (UK tour of 'Rock of Ages'), Andrew Carthy ('Charlie and The Chocolate Factory' at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and UK tours of 'Rock of Ages' and 'Wedding Singer') as George, Sandra Dickinson ('Singin' in the Rain' at the Palace Theatre) as Rosie, Ashley Emerson ('Wedding Singer' 2018 UK tour) as Sammy, Jonny Fines ('An Officer and a Gentleman' UK tour, 'Annie' at the Piccadilly Theatre West End and UK tour) as Glen and Tara Verloop (UK tour of Club Tropicana) as Holly.

They will be joined by Simon Anthony, Andy Brady, Jordan Crouch, Vanessa Grace Lee, Paris Green, Lori Haley Fox, Morgan Jackson, Aimee Moore, Nathan Ryles and Ellie Seaton.

It's 1985. Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey's favourite wedding singer. When his own fiancée dumps him at the altar a seriously bummed out Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Can sweet natured Julia and her best friend Holly lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight? Or is he going to see her head off down the aisle with Wall Street bad boy Glen?

"THE WEDDING SINGER" has a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Begeulin. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, designed by Francis O'Connor, lighting design is by Ben Cracknell, sound design is by Ben Harrison, musical supervision is by Sarah Travis, orchestration is by George Dyer, casting director is Jim Arnold CDG and associate director and choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager.





