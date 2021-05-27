Full Cast Announced For The UK Tour of GREASE

Dan Partridge will be reprising the role of Danny in Grease, having played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2019. Georgia Louise will play Sandy, with Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo. They are joined by Alex Christian as Doody, Josh Barnett as Roger, Inez Budd as Marty, Maeve Byrne as Jan, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchy, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch and Cristian Zaccarini as Sonny.

Also in the cast are Alishia-Marie Blake, Thea Bunting, Kevin O'Dwyer, Laura-Jane Fenney, Jacob Fisher, Elliot Gooch, Dom Hutcheson, Haroun al Jeddal, Kalisha Johnson, Hannah-Faith Marram, Matt Trevorrow and Jacob Young.

They join the previously announced Peter Andre as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain venues.

The musical was due to tour in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the 2021 tour will now begin at Curve, Leicester from 30 - 31 July.

Peter Andre is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Leicester, Plymouth, Canterbury, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Woking, Dartford, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton, Liverpool and Cardiff. Customers are advised to check their local websites for specific dates.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and 2021 tour casting by Kay Magson CDG, with original tour casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, William Sinclair, Hunter Arnold, Araca and Curve.

Website: greasethemusicalontour.com

Tour Dates:

30 - 31 July Curve, Leicester 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

3 - 7 August Theatre Royal Plymouth 01752 267222

theatreroyal.com

9 - 14 August The Marlowe, Canterbury 01227 787787

www.themarlowetheatre.com

17 - 21 August Theatre Royal, Nottingham 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

23 - 28 August Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

30 August - 4 September Stoke Regent Theatre 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

7 - 11 September New Victoria Theatre, Woking 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

13 - 18 September The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

21 - 25 September Bristol Hippodrome 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

27 September - 2 October Edinburgh Festival Theatre 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

5 - 9 October Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

11 - 23 October Manchester Opera House 0844 871 7615*

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

26 - 30 October Grand Opera House, Belfast 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk

2 - 6 November The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

9 - 13 November Mayflower Theatre, Southampton 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

15 - 20 November Liverpool Empire 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

22 - 27 November Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk