Full Cast Announced For THE WIZARD OF OZ at St Helens Theatre Royal This Half-Term

Spectacular family pantomimes produced by Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal for 2022 - with the first of four fabulous shows taking to the stage during the February half-term holidays.

The Wizard Of Oz is a tale of love and friendship, and it continues to be a firm favourite with theatregoers of all ages. The show is part of the venue's exciting Spring Season 2022 programme, which was announced earlier this month.

The Wizard Of Oz will run at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 11 February to Sunday 20 February 2022. Tickets are on sale now starting from Â£13.

St Helens Theatre Royal continues to use the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

Join Dorothy and her trusted dog Toto on their epic adventure along the yellow brick road to the Emerald City. Along the way they meet all those incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tim Man and Lion - who all have their own special wishes which they hope the Wizard will grant when they reach their destination of Oz.

The Wizard Of Oz cast has now been announced.

Mia Molloy will be wearing those iconic red shoes and takes the lead role as Dorothy, joined by Abigail Middleton as the Wicked Witch.

Everyone's favourite trio - Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion - is sure to capture the hearts of audiences as they join Dorothy on her journey in their quest to gain a brain, heart and courage.

Reece Sibbald, who starred in Regal's Jack And The Beanstalk in October, is Scarecrow; Tin Man is Harry Moore, who appeared in Regal's Goldilocks And The Three Bears in December; and Scott Gallagher as Lion after also appearing alongside Harry in Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

Glinda will be played by Jenna Sian O'Hara, who also starred in Jack And The Beanstalk and Goldilocks And The Three Bears last year. Adam Melville will play The Wizard.

The Wizard Of Oz is the first of four Regal Entertainments' pantomimes being staged at St Helens Theatre Royal during 2022 - with all shows sure to capture the magic, excitement and memorable experience of a family coming together to enjoy live entertainment. The programme also includes Peter Pan at Easter, Sleeping Beauty during October half-term, and Cinderella at Christmas 2022.

St Helens Theatre Royal's Spring Season 2022 brochure can be found online by visiting https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/digital-brochure/

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "It's always such a joy to announce a classic show. The Wizard Of Oz really has stood the test of time on stage and the silver screen, wowing youngsters and grown-ups alike. Seeing children sat in the auditorium alongside their parents and grandparents all enjoying the show is special.

"This year, Regal Entertainments will also be bringing Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella to the St Helens stage - all iconic and real classics. But for now, click your heels together as we join Dorothy and Toto on their colourful adventure."

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.