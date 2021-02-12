Full Cast Announced For Feature Film Of Joey Contreras' IN PIECES

Future Spotlight Productions today announce the full cast for the feature film of new musical In Pieces by Joey Contreras. Louis Rayneau directs Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble. The film will be released online for a limited time only in support of LGBT Foundation, from 23 April 2021, with tickets on sale at the end of March.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

In Pieces is directed by Louis Rayneau, with Assistant Director Steph Parry; choreography is by Rachel Sargent, and Edward Court is Musical Director.

Joey Contreras is a musical theatre and pop songwriter. His albums include Love Me, Love Me Not, and Young Kind of Love. He also wrote the music and lyrics for the Disney Junior animated short, Kiwi's First Flight, featured in the series, Lights, Camera, Lexi!. Contreras is a 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, and his musicals with bookwriter/lyricist, Kate Thomas, include All The Kids Are Doing It (Provincetown Playhouse, Tisch, IWU, O'Neill NMTC Finalist), Forget Me Not (The Dare Tactic, dir. Catie Davis) and Elements. He is working on Heartbreakers in Hell with bookwriter/lyricist Benjamin Halstead.

Kyle Birch plays Austyn. He graduated from London College of Music in 2020.

Amy Di Bartolomeo plays Alex. Her previous theatre credits include We Will Rock You (UK tour), Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus (The Other Palace), Bat Out of Hell (London Coliseum, Manchester Opera House, Toronto), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (UK tour, Auckland Civic Centre), Starlight Express (Bochum Germany), and The Rat Pack Boys (UK tour).

Hiba Elchikhe plays Sam. Her previous theatre credits include Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre), Brooklyn (Greenwich Theatre), Fiver (Southwark Playhouse), Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre), Aladdin (Australian tour), and Ghost (Asian tour).

Jordan Luke Gage plays Grey. His previous theatre credits include Hair The Concert (Turbine Theatre), & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre), Bat Out Of Hell (Dominion Theatre), and Songs of My Life (Garrick Theatre). For television, his credits include Cucumber and Cilla, and for film, How Not To Disappear Completely.



Ross Harmon plays Charlie. His previous theatre credits include Mamma Mia! (Royal Caribbean Cruises).

Beccy Lane plays Jael. Her previous theatre credits include Bare: A Pop Opera (The Vaults), and Can't Stop It (Dominion Theatre).

Danielle Steers plays River. Her previous theatre credits include SIX The Musical (Arts Theatre), First Date (Lambert Jackson Productions), Bat Out of Hell (New York City Center, Dominion Theatre, Ed Mervish Theatre Toronto), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), The Bodyguard (Adelphi Theatre), We Will Rock You (international arena tour), Hairspray (Aberystwyth Arts Centre), Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre), and Respect La Diva (Garrick Theatre).

Luke Street plays Hunter. His previous theatre credits include Jersey Boys (international tour), Out There (Union Theatre), Gypsy (Savoy Theatre), The London Revue (Park Theatre), and Edges (Tabard Theatre).

Louis Rayneau is a director, producer, and actor. With his production company Future Spotlight Productions, his directing and producing credits include Cinderella (KidZania Theatre), and Spotlight on the Future Live! at the Drive In (The Drive In).