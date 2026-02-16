Full Cast And Creative Team Set For Michael Frayn's COPENHAGEN at Hampstead Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Damian Molony will join Alex Kingston and Richard Schiff in Michael Frayn's Copenhagen at Hampstead Theatre. Receiving its first London staging since its 1998 premiere, this new production of Copenhagen will be directed by Michael Longhurst. It plays Hampstead's Main Stage from 27 March to 2 May.

Damian Molony will play Heisenberg. His screen credits include Being Human, Brassic and Ripper Street and his stage credits include King Lear (Chichester Festival Theatre) and No Man's Land (Wyndham's Theatre).

Alex Kingston will play Margrethe. Known for her roles as Dr Elizabeth Corday in ER and River Song in Doctor Who Alex Kingston's most recent stage credits include The Other Boleyn Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Tempest (RSC) and Macbeth (Manchester/ New York).

Richard Schiff will play Bohr. Best known for his role as Toby Ziegler in The West Wing, for which he won an Emmy Award, Richard Schiff recently starred as Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor that aired its 7th and final season. He made his Broadway debut in Glen Garry Glen Ross and recently returned to the stage in the drama Becoming Eve (New York).

Inspired by real events that have fascinated historians for decades the multi-award winning Copenhagen centres on a meeting between two great physicists, Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg. In 1941, at the height of the Second World War, Heisenberg made a strange trip to Copenhagen to see his former mentor and friend, Bohr. Their brilliant collaboration in the 1920s had begun to lay bare the mysteries at the heart of the atom, but with Denmark now under German occupation this meeting was fraught with danger and embarrassment – and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret.

Michael Frayn's plays Alphabetical Order, Clouds, Now You Know and Matchbox Theatre all premiered at Hampstead Theatre. His other plays include Noises Off, Democracy and Afterlife.