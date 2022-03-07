Free Webinars Announced Led By and For Young People Seeking Creative Careers

Creating in communities, broadening access and looking to the future post Covid-19 are among the topics that will be discussed in a series of free webinars from charity Creative Youth. The discussions will feature industry experts and will be hosted alongside regular skills-based workshops for and by young people as part of the So You Wanna Work in the Arts webinar series which has run since 2018.

Working as an artist or other roles in creative sectors such as theatre, film or music continues to be a popular career choice among young people and the creative industries as a whole have been one of the UK's key areas of growth over the past few years. So You Wanna Work in the Arts is one of a number of initiatives Creative Youth are able to offer young people as part of its Creative Talent Programme which offers artistic, strategic and business support to emerging artists.

The webinars take place every 1-2 months with panellists from various sectors and artforms sharing advice and insights for those at the start of their creative journeys. This year, a new strand within the series has been added, So You Wanna Change the Arts strand which focuses on how young people can influence the future of the arts. Although Creative Youth are based in London, the webinars can be accessed by young people anywhere and feature panellists from around the world.

Those wanting to find out more or register to take part can find information here and an archive of past topics can be found here. Highlights of the forthcoming webinar season include the following:

21st March 2022

Neurodivergence and Accessibility in the Arts

A discussion about the barriers experienced by actors, performance artists and creatives who are neurodivergent and how we can all implement change to broaden access.

23rd May 2022

Community and the arts

A look at why and how we should make work for communities including how to access those not in typical 'reach' of the arts.

4-8th July 2022

FUSE International Festival Workshops

A series of practical, skills-based workshops during Creative Youth's FUSE International festival.

19th September 2022

COVID-19 and The Arts, A Debrief

A free-ranging discussion about the impact of the past two years on the arts and a look towards the future, featuring sector experts.

Speaking about the programme, Tom Stocks said "Through our existing webinars, several young people highlighted the need for a platform to share their ideas about the future of arts sector. They want to engage in, and lead, conversations about where the industry goes next and how it can become more accessible and sustainable.

We want these sessions to give more people the opportunity to get involved in the arts and feel confident to share their voices and shape the sector. This strand will be supported by our practical workshop sessions which take place during FUSE International."

Creative Youth is a charity based in Kingston-upon-Thames that exists to enable young people aged 5 - 26 to realise their potential through the arts, involving them in innovative, original and ambitious projects. Projects include the Creative Talent Programme, a young people's skills development programme and a forthcoming heritage project AMP Kingston; Art, Music and Pop Fashion.