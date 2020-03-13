Fingersmiths To Bring Critically Acclaimed Play To Canada Water Theatre

Following a hugely successful run at the Crucible Studio in Sheffield and a critically acclaimed UK tour, fingersmiths will bring their brand-new look at Charlotte Keatley's classic My Mother Said I Never Should to Canada Water Theatre Friday 20 and Saturday 21 March, in a Sheffield Theatres co-production in partnership with New Wolsey Theatre.

Called 'ingenious' by WhatsOnStage and 'inventive and inclusive' by The Stage, My Mother Said I Never Should is presented in British Sign Language and spoken English and fingersmiths's trademark visual, physical style of storytelling, with a cast of 1 hearing and 3 d/Deaf actors.

fingersmiths have been touring their inclusive interpretations of classic plays for over 5 years. Their unique style of theatre has been described as 'HD Theatre' - the combination of striking visuals and physical performances creates theatre that is exciting and engaging in a totally different but highly accessible way, whilst the use of integrated BSL, spoken English and captioning brings a whole new energy (and often humour!) and interpretation to well-known plays.

Their work is made accessible for all audiences through a creative use of interpretation, voice over and captioning. All performances are performed in spoken English and British Sign Language with selected shows at every venue captioned and audio described. The company also offer audio description for visually impaired audiences and touch tours at every performance.

My Mother Said I Never Should was first staged in 1987 in Manchester and won The Royal Court/George Devine Award in the same year. The play, by Charlotte Keatley, is a moving and funny exploration of the lives of four generations of women in one family. Shifting back and forth in time, we see their loves, expectations and choices play out against the huge social changes of the past century.

My Mother Said I Never Should is a Sheffield Theatres co-production in partnership with New Wolsey Theatre and directed by Jeni Draper with movement direction from Luanna Priestman. It is designed by Sophia Lovell Smith with Sound Design from Nick Greenhill and Lighting Design from Gary Longfield.

Book now at www.canadawatertheatre.org.uk - 020 8692 4446. To find out more visit www.fingersmiths.org.uk .





