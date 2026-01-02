Final UK Tour Dates Set For LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Final UK tour dates have been announced for the critically acclaimed nostalgic musical celebration, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Victoria Wood’s death. The Spring 2026 Final Tour will take in areas of the UK which meant the most to Victoria including The Lowry in her beloved Manchesterford and Jacksons Lane in Highgate, London where she lived.

Looking For Me Friend is for fans of Victoria and for those yet to discover her, to come together and relish her breathtaking wizardry with words. In telling Victoria’s story, cabaret legend Paulus unfolds his own. A relatable story of a 1970s childhood and what it really means to find your tribe.

Now, after 6 years of successfully touring the UK, Paulus is finally hanging up the oven gloves, stilettos and cocktail slacks as he bids a sad farewell to the critically acclaimed show, ahead of announcing a new Victoria Wood-themed sequel show, which will premiere at the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Victoria Wood’s death. The Spring 2026 Finale Tour will take in areas of the UK which meant the most to Victoria including The Lowry in her beloved Manchesterford, two nights at Jacksons Lane in Highgate, London where she lived, Bury Met (the town she grew up in) and The Rep, Birmingham (the city where she attended university).

Looking For Me Friend has performed on many stages connected to Victoria Wood over the past six years, including Huddersfield Town Hall, which was the stage on which That Day We Sang was performed, as well as at Sheffield Crucible, where Victoria’s play Talent premiered.

Looking For Me Friend has been seen by some of Victoria’s lovely supportive colleagues and friends such as Sue Devaney & Kate Robbins from dinnlerladies and Graham Seed & Deborah Grant from Victoria’s repertory company. Victoria’s Wood’s brother Chris also saw and enjoyed the show.

A portion of the profits from ticket sales and merchandise go to the Victoria Wood Foundation. The ‘word-cloud’ featured on the Looking For Me Friend merchandise is now featured at Bury Art museum as part of their permanent Victoria Wood Collection.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

The 2026 Spring tour will visit Gorleston, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Hull, London (Highgate), Beverley, Farnham, Oxted, Burton Upon Trent, Birmingham, Mold, Havant, Salford, Bury, Peterborough, Leeds, Worcester, with more dates to be added.

Many of Victoria Wood’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured including "It Would Never Have Worked", "Reincarnation" and, of course, the classic "Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It)", as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aïda) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

Paulus said: “As we embark on our final year travelling the UK to celebrate a lost, much-loved friend, I’m more excited than ever to meet fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and to introduce a whole new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play. And as for what comes next... watch this space!”

Tour Dates

Saturday 31 January

GORLESTON

Gorleston Pavilion



Wednesday 18 Febuary

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME

The New Vic Theatre



Friday 27 Febuary

HULL

Ferriby Town Hall



Saturday 28 February

SALTBURN-BY-THE-SEA

Saltburn Arts



Thursday 5 March

LONDON

Jackson’s Lane



Thursday 12 March

BEVERLEY

East Riding Theatre



Friday 13 March

FARNHAM

Farnham Maltings



Saturday 14 March

OXTED

The Barn



Thursday 19 March

BURTON UPON TRENT

The Brewhouse



Friday 20 & Saturday 21 March

BIRMINGHAM

The Rep



Sunday 22 March

MOLD

Theatr Clwyd



Friday 10 April

HAVANT

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre



Sunday 12 April

CARDIFF

Wales Millennium Centre





Saturday 18 April

SALFORD

The Lowry



Sunday 19 April

BURY

The MET



Friday 24 April

PETERBOROUGH

The Key



Thursday 30 April

LANCASTER

Duke’s Theatre



Sunday 3 May

LEEDS

City Varieties Music Hall



Thursday 14 May

COLCHESTER

Mercury Studio



Friday 15 May

BIGGLESWADE

The Bigg



Wednesday 20 May

LONDON

Crazy Coqs



Friday 22 May

TETBURY

Goods Shed



Saturday 23 May

WORCESTER

Huntingdon Hall