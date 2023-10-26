Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas

Far Out Theatre presents YeeHaw- an adult fairytale!

Howdy, partner! It's time to saddle up and ride 'em, cowgirl because the wild west just got a bit wilder. That's right, Far Out Theatre are in town with their annual adults only pantomime, YeeHaw! Definitely not for the faint of heart, this fairytale has gangs and lawmen, outlaws and gunslingers, cowboys and pioneering women! Where else would you find all the legendary figures of the Wild West; Annie Oakley, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Calamity Jane, Jesse James, Pat Garrett and the hero of our tale; Billy the Kidd? So come and make hay while the sun shines and make sure to leave any yellow bellies at home, because there is no law, no restraint in this seething cauldron of vice and depravity.

Far Out Theatre have been writing and producing adult pantomime since 2016 when they performed Aladdin. It was a certified hit with the audience and Dick Whittington, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood and Snow White and the Seven Wh*res quickly followed. In 2021, fed-up with the same boring old fairy tales they decided to write a pantomime, Saucy Jacky, about the lives of the women killed by the murderer known as Jack the Ripper. This was a rip-roaring success. Their last adult pantomime, Hey, Fiddle Diddle was a sell out.

Far Out Theatre productions are lively, rude, silly, anarchic and sometimes a little dark. They are not suitable for nimbys.

