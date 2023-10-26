Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas

Don't miss this lively, rude, and silly production at Nottingham’s The Squire Performing Arts. Get your tickets now!

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas

Far Out Theatre presents YeeHaw- an adult fairytale!

Howdy, partner! It's time to saddle up and ride 'em, cowgirl because the wild west just got a bit wilder. That's right, Far Out Theatre are in town with their annual adults only pantomime, YeeHaw! Definitely not for the faint of heart, this fairytale has gangs and lawmen, outlaws and gunslingers, cowboys and pioneering women! Where else would you find all the legendary figures of the Wild West; Annie Oakley, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Calamity Jane, Jesse James, Pat Garrett and the hero of our tale; Billy the Kidd? So come and make hay while the sun shines and make sure to leave any yellow bellies at home, because there is no law, no restraint in this seething cauldron of vice and depravity.

Far Out Theatre have been writing and producing adult pantomime since 2016 when they performed Aladdin. It was a certified hit with the audience and Dick Whittington, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood and Snow White and the Seven Wh*res quickly followed. In 2021, fed-up with the same boring old fairy tales they decided to write a pantomime, Saucy Jacky, about the lives of the women killed by the murderer known as Jack the Ripper. This was a rip-roaring success. Their last adult pantomime, Hey, Fiddle Diddle was a sell out.

Far Out Theatre productions are lively, rude, silly, anarchic and sometimes a little dark. They are not suitable for nimbys.

For more information and tickets, please visit- Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November Photo
NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November

The 40th-anniversary production of Michael Frayn's multi-award-winning farce, Noises Off is coming to Milton Keynes from Tue 21 – Sat 25 Nov, as part of its major UK tour.

2
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howells I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE Photo
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howell's I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released production photos for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November.

3
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece Machinal, based on the true story of the committal and execution of Ruth Snyder, to the Ustinov Studio.  Check out all new photos here!

4
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced the full cast for the world premiere of their snaptastic musical extravaganza, featuring a menagerie of puppets, toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction.    

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much in UK Regional The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You