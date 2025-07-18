Family Summer Events Lineup Revealed at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A series of family-friendly events are set to entertain young audiences at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre this summer. The trio of afternoon shows will bring the enchanting world of the big screen to the stage at the historic Hanover Street venue.

Tickets are on sale now, and family ticket options are available.

The summer sing-a-long programme opens next Wednesday, 30 July with The Fairytale Princess Party.

Become a princess for the day and have a right royal time at the Epstein where youngsters are invited to dress in character and sing along with their favourite princess to treasured tunes from classic family movies.

Then on Sunday, 3 August there is a chance to dress up and join the Big Family Movie Sing-A-Long.

Sing along with your favourite characters to all those best-loved tunes from Disney, including Let It Go (Frozen), Part of Your World (The Little Mermaid) and Moana’s How Far I’ll Go.

And on Sunday, 10 August have a magical time at The Wicked Sing-A-Long where you can raise your voice – and the roof - Defying Gravity with a series of Popular songs over the course of One Short Day.

At each sing-a-long event, youngsters will receive a goodie bag including a drink, crisps, sweets and a mystery prize.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Epstein’s family shows are part of the theatre’s first season after reopening four months ago. A full autumn schedule is set to be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein’s birthday –featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

The theatre is encouraging people to join the Epstein mailing list via the website www.epsteintheatre.com to be the first to hear about future shows.



Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said: “I’m delighted we’re able to offer these exciting and colourful sing-a-long shows for our family audiences this summer. It’s a chance for young theatregoers to dress up and join in with their favourite characters and songs in the surroundings of our beautiful and historic auditorium.

“At the Epstein we are committed to sharing the joy and excitement of live performance with young audiences and helping to create lasting memories along the way.

“The family shows are part of a wider programme of events and productions over the summer and autumn including music, comedy and drama. And of course, there is the return of the much-loved Epstein panto where this Christmas Cinderella will be inviting everyone to join her and have a ball.”

