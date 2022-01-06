FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Blackeyed Theatre's acclaimed production of Frankenstein comes to the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month as part of a national tour.

Adapted by Nick Lane from John Ginman's original 2016 adaptation, Frankenstein can be seen in the Round at the SJT from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 February.

In Geneva in 1816, Victor Frankenstein obsesses in the pursuit of nature's secret, the elixir of life itself. But nothing can prepare him for what he creates, and so begins a gripping life or death adventure taking him to the ends of the earth and beyond.

As well as featuring live music and ensemble storytelling, Blackeyed Theatre's highly theatrical telling of Shelley's gothic masterpiece is unique for its use of Bunraku-style puppetry to portray The Creature. Designed and built by Yvonne Stone (Warhorse, His Dark Materials), the 6'4" puppet, operated by up to three actors at any one time, adds an exciting new dimension to the retelling of the classic story.

The role of Victor Frankenstein will be played by Robert Bradley (Hedda Gabler, National Theatre, Joe Strummer Takes A Walk, Cervantes Theatre, Encounters With The Past, Hampton Court Palace). Max Gallagher (Brief Encounter, Watermill Newbury, War Horse, National Theatre, Richard III, Northern Broadsides) returns to reprise the role of Henry Clerval, while the role of Robert Walton is played by Benedict Hastings (Wolf Hall, RSC, Three Guys Naked From the Waist Down, Finborough, We're Going On A Bear Hunt, Kenny Wax). Billy Irving (War Horse Tenth Anniversary Tour, National Theatre) is Chief Puppeteer and the voice of The Creature, while recent Rose Bruford graduate Alice E Mayer makes her professional stage debut as Elizabeth Lavenza.

Frankenstein is adapted by Nick Lane, who was Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014, and original music is composed by Ron McAllister. The production is directed by Eliot Giuralarocca and musically directed by Ellie Verkerk, while the puppetry is created and directed by Yvonne Stone. Completing the artistic team are Victoria Spearing (set design), Anne Thomson (costume design) and Alan Valentine (lighting design). The original 2016 production was scripted by John Ginman with lighting designed by Charlotte McClelland.

Director Eliot Giuralarocca says: "For me, the beauty and excitement of theatre is that it is live, unfolding in front of an audience as they watch, and the decision to make the creature a life-sized puppet - beautifully and painstakingly made by Yvonne Stone - seemed to fit perfectly with this approach.

"Frankenstein is obsessed with re-animating dead matter by finding the spark of creation, the 'elixir of life'. We bring our creature to life theatrically, animating, manipulating and breathing life into the puppet right in front of the audience and in doing so I hope we present a lovely theatrical metaphor for the act of creation in the story itself and give audiences the chance for audiences to share in that creation."

Performances are at 7.30pm on Wednesday 9 and Friday 11 February; at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 10 February, and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 12 February. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com