FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS THE MUSICAL Sails Into Salford in Style

The cast of Fisherman's Friends the Musical sailed into Salford in style today aboard the City Centre Cruise's Emmeline Pankhurst, singing sea shanties as they docked outside The Lowry.

The critically-acclaimed show dropped anchor at The Lowry, Salford today - Tuesday 27 September -where it will be making a splash until Saturday 1 October.

Fisherman's Friends The Musical is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life.

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, Fisherman's Friends The Musical is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin', Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues and many more.

The principal cast of Fisherman's Friends The Musical features James Gaddas (Casualty, Bad Girls, , Monty Python's Spamalot, MAMMA MIA!) who will play Jim, with Parisa Shahmir (The Last Ship, MAMMA MIA!) playing play his daughter, Alwyn. Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey, Casualty, Where the Heart Is) will play Jago with Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, Emmerdale, Of Mice and Men) playing his wife, Maggie. Anton Stephans (The X Factor, Smokey Joe's Cafe) will play Leadville.

Completing the cast is Jason Langley (War Horse), Dan Buckley (The Book of Mormon), Dakota Starr (The Girls), Pete Gallagher (Chitty Bang Bang), Hadrian Delacey (Les Misérables) Fia Houston-Hamilton (Mamma Mia!), Hazel Monaghan (Much Ado About Nothing), John O'Mahony (Death Of A Salesman), Louisa Beadel (Fame), Becky Hurst (making her theatre debut) and James William-Pattison (ABBA Voyage). Completing the ensemble are Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll. Musicians Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs, and Alfie Gidley make up the band and will be lead by Musical Director James Findlay

Fisherman's Friends The Musical is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

The UK, Ireland and Canada tour follows a highly successful, sold-out season at Hall for Cornwall, where box office records were smashed, making it the biggest selling production in Hall for Cornwall's 25-year history.

Fisherman's Friends The Musical is produced by ROYO with Flying Fish Productions, Mighty Village, Island Records, David Mirvish and Cornwall Playhouse Productions.