FIRST TOUCH Comes to Nottingham Playhouse

Today, Nottingham Playhouse announces the initial casting for the world premiere of First Touch, a gripping, hard-hitting and heartfelt drama about what it takes to fulfil one's dreams. This world premiere inspired by the recent abuse scandals in football, is written by rising talent Nathaniel Price (Noughts and Crosses BBC),

The production, features Raphael Akuwudike, in his first stage role since graduating from drama school, as young footballer Clayton. He is joined by Nicholas Bailey (The Memory of Water - Nottingham Playhouse, Dr Anthony Trueman - Eastenders) as Patterson, Claire Goose (Holy Sh!t - Kiln Theatre, Waking The Dead - BBC, Casualty - BBC) as Freya, Chloe Oxley (various - The Television Workshop and and BIFA nominated film Just Charlie) as Serena and Arthur Wilson ((Force Majeure - Donmar Warehouse, Call The Midwife - BBC) as Lafferty.

First Touch tells the story of Clayton James, a 17-year-old Nottingham lad who dreams of becoming the next Viv Anderson. With a prodigious talent, the offer of a professional contract at a First Division club and a growing romance with girlfriend Serena, he appears to have the world at his feet.

But life at the beginning of the 1980s isn't easy for Clayton and his family, trying to make it in an era of racism and hooliganism. And Clayton's steelworker dad, Patterson, faces an uncertain future as the Thatcher government faces off against the unions.

When his charismatic and powerful former coach, Lafferty, returns after four years away, Clayton is forced to confront painful memories of the past. Can he protect his loved ones from the truth of what he endured?

First Touch is a Nottingham Playhouse production. It is directed by Jeff James, with set and costume design by Charlotte Espiner, Lighting Design by Hansjörg Schmidt, Sound Design by Kieran Lucas, Movement Direction by Kane Husbands, script consultancy by Amanda Whittington and casting by Polly Jerrold.

This production is suitable for ages 14+