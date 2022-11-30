Extra Dates Added To Tim Key's Live Tour For 2023
Mulberry opens at Nottingham's Glee Club on Wednesday 15th March 2023 before heading across the country for a further 40 dates.
Lager-guzzling poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key is extending the 2023 tour of his critically acclaimed show Mulberry due to phenomenal demand. Tickets for the extra dates go on sale at 10 am on Friday 2nd November and are available from www.timkey.co.uk. See below for information on extra dates.
Mulberry has already performed multiple sell-out runs in London - including at Soho, Pleasance, Arcola and Regent's Park Open Air Theatres - has played to full houses in Bristol and Salford and added multiple extra dates to its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now Tim is taking it on a live tour. Mulberry opens at Nottingham's Glee Club on Wednesday 15th March 2023 before heading across the country for a further 40 dates. Tickets for the extra dates go on sale on Friday 2nd December and are available from timkey.co.uk, plosive.co.uk and seetickets.com.
Tim said: "I started writing this as soon as the locks turned. I've performed it online, on rooftops and in front of audiences of cars. To unleash it into UK theatres is literally the dream. I can't wait to yell some of it and mutter some of it around the country."
Mulberry - described as "The greatest stand-up response to Lockdown so far" by The Times - is an all-new show from the cult comedian and has stunned audiences throughout 2022. Expect ruminations about the great indoors, a bit of stamping around, continental lagers and Tim's trademark "poetry". Plus, a door and a fridge. It's a show that is hilarious as it is moving and not to be missed by one of the UK's most unique comedy voices.
Tim Key is an actor, writer, and performance poet. He has won the Edinburgh Comedy Award and been nominated three times for the Australian equivalent and once for the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.
On screen he plays Sidekick Simon in the Alan Partridge franchise and has appeared in The Double, Inside Number 9 and Peep Show. More recently he has been seen in See How They Run, The Witchfinder, Pls Like, Greed and The End of the F***ing World. Tim's radio show, Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme, is a mainstay on BBC Radio 4.
On stage, Tim has starred in Art at The Old Vic and continues to write and perform his own five-star live shows. His previous show Megadate sold out The Old Vic and was adapted into a BAFTA nominated BBC1 short, Wonderdate.
Tim has also written a new book, Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush, which is available to buy at all good bookshops and at www.utterandpress.co.uk
Tour Dates
15-March Nottingham Glee Club - SOLD OUT
16-March Lancaster The Dukes - SOLD OUT
17-March Liverpool Epstein Theatre - SOLD OUT
18-March Bakewell Town Hall - SOLD OUT
19-March Sheffield Leadmill - SOLD OUT
20-March Sheffield Leadmill - EXTRA DATE
21-March Hebden Bridge The Trades Club - SOLD OUT
22-March York The Crescent - SOLD OUT
23-March York The Crescent - EXTRA DATE
24-March Glasgow Oran Mor - SOLD OUT
25-March Glasgow Tramway - VENUE UPGRADE
27-March Brighton The Old Market - SOLD OUT
28-March Brighton The Old Market - SOLD OUT
30-March Reading South Street - SOLD OUT
01-April Norwich Playhouse - SOLD OUT
02-April Colchester Arts Centre - SOLD OUT
03-April Brighton The Old Maket - EXTRA DATE
04-April Canterbury Gulbenkian - SOLD OUT
05-April Cambridge Junction 2 - SOLD OUT
06-April Cambridge Junction 2 - SOLD OUT
02-May Taunton Brewhouse
03-May Cardiff Sherman Theatre - SOLD OUT
05-May Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre - SOLD OUT
06-May Belfast The MAC - SOLD OUT
07-May Belfast The MAC - EXTRA DATE
09-May Shrewsbury Walker Theatre - SOLD OUT
10-May Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
11-May Leeds City Varieties - SOLD OUT
12-May Birmingham Old Rep Theatre - SOLD OUT
13-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - SOLD OUT
14-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - SOLD OUT
15-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - EXTRA DATE
16-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - EXTRA DATE
17-May Oxford The North Wall - SOLD OUT
20 May Manchester HOME - NEW DATE
21-May Manchester HOME - NEW DATE
22-May Leeds City Varieties - EXTRA DATE
23 May Newcastle Northern Stage - NEW DATE
24-May Durham Gala Theatre - NEW DATE
09-June London Alexandra Palace Theatre - NEW DATE
10-June London Alexandra Palace Theatre - NEW DATE
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their new production of The Good Person of Szechwan, marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht's popular play. Commissioned by ETT and co-produced by Sheffield Theatres, ETT and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, this new version by Nina Segal is directed by Sheffield Theatres' RTYDS Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau (Anna Karenina).
WUTHERING HEIGHTS Will Open at Royal & Derngate Ahead of a Spring Tour
November 30, 2022
Inspector Sands will tour their first mid-scale show in 2023 – a brand new contemporary adaptation of Emily Brontë's WUTHERING HEIGHTS, at Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 24 Apr - 6 May, with a National Press Night on Friday 28 April ahead of a UK tour, playing Oxford, London, Warwick and Newcastle.
Comedian Tessa Coates Will Embark On UK Tour
November 30, 2022
Tessa Coates' show, Get Your Tessa Coates You've Pulled, is preparing to tour the UK in 2023. Tessa will be heading to London, Leicester, Manchester. Wales, Bristol, Glasgow and Brighton.
Theatre Re Returns With THE NATURE OF FORGETTING
November 30, 2022
Following phenomenal sell-out runs in London, New York, Edinburgh, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sao Paulo and Lima, Theatre Re returns to the UK with their explosive, joyous and highly acclaimed show The Nature of Forgetting.
Extra Dates Added To Tim Key's Live Tour For 2023
November 30, 2022
Lager-guzzling poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key is extending the 2023 tour of his critically acclaimed show Mulberry due to phenomenal demand.