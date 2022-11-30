Extra Dates Added To Tim Key's Live Tour For 2023

Lager-guzzling poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key is extending the 2023 tour of his critically acclaimed show Mulberry due to phenomenal demand. Tickets for the extra dates go on sale at 10 am on Friday 2nd November and are available from www.timkey.co.uk. See below for information on extra dates.

Mulberry has already performed multiple sell-out runs in London - including at Soho, Pleasance, Arcola and Regent's Park Open Air Theatres - has played to full houses in Bristol and Salford and added multiple extra dates to its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now Tim is taking it on a live tour. Mulberry opens at Nottingham's Glee Club on Wednesday 15th March 2023 before heading across the country for a further 40 dates. Tickets for the extra dates go on sale on Friday 2nd December and are available from timkey.co.uk, plosive.co.uk and seetickets.com.

Tim said: "I started writing this as soon as the locks turned. I've performed it online, on rooftops and in front of audiences of cars. To unleash it into UK theatres is literally the dream. I can't wait to yell some of it and mutter some of it around the country."

Mulberry - described as "The greatest stand-up response to Lockdown so far" by The Times - is an all-new show from the cult comedian and has stunned audiences throughout 2022. Expect ruminations about the great indoors, a bit of stamping around, continental lagers and Tim's trademark "poetry". Plus, a door and a fridge. It's a show that is hilarious as it is moving and not to be missed by one of the UK's most unique comedy voices.

Tim Key is an actor, writer, and performance poet. He has won the Edinburgh Comedy Award and been nominated three times for the Australian equivalent and once for the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

On screen he plays Sidekick Simon in the Alan Partridge franchise and has appeared in The Double, Inside Number 9 and Peep Show. More recently he has been seen in See How They Run, The Witchfinder, Pls Like, Greed and The End of the F***ing World. Tim's radio show, Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme, is a mainstay on BBC Radio 4.

On stage, Tim has starred in Art at The Old Vic and continues to write and perform his own five-star live shows. His previous show Megadate sold out The Old Vic and was adapted into a BAFTA nominated BBC1 short, Wonderdate.

Tim has also written a new book, Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush, which is available to buy at all good bookshops and at www.utterandpress.co.uk

Tour Dates

15-March Nottingham Glee Club - SOLD OUT

16-March Lancaster The Dukes - SOLD OUT

17-March Liverpool Epstein Theatre - SOLD OUT

18-March Bakewell Town Hall - SOLD OUT

19-March Sheffield Leadmill - SOLD OUT

20-March Sheffield Leadmill - EXTRA DATE

21-March Hebden Bridge The Trades Club - SOLD OUT

22-March York The Crescent - SOLD OUT

23-March York The Crescent - EXTRA DATE

24-March Glasgow Oran Mor - SOLD OUT

25-March Glasgow Tramway - VENUE UPGRADE

27-March Brighton The Old Market - SOLD OUT

28-March Brighton The Old Market - SOLD OUT

30-March Reading South Street - SOLD OUT

01-April Norwich Playhouse - SOLD OUT

02-April Colchester Arts Centre - SOLD OUT

03-April Brighton The Old Maket - EXTRA DATE

04-April Canterbury Gulbenkian - SOLD OUT

05-April Cambridge Junction 2 - SOLD OUT

06-April Cambridge Junction 2 - SOLD OUT

02-May Taunton Brewhouse

03-May Cardiff Sherman Theatre - SOLD OUT

05-May Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre - SOLD OUT

06-May Belfast The MAC - SOLD OUT

07-May Belfast The MAC - EXTRA DATE

09-May Shrewsbury Walker Theatre - SOLD OUT

10-May Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

11-May Leeds City Varieties - SOLD OUT

12-May Birmingham Old Rep Theatre - SOLD OUT

13-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - SOLD OUT

14-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - SOLD OUT

15-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - EXTRA DATE

16-May Bristol Tobacco Factory - EXTRA DATE

17-May Oxford The North Wall - SOLD OUT

20 May Manchester HOME - NEW DATE

21-May Manchester HOME - NEW DATE

22-May Leeds City Varieties - EXTRA DATE

23 May Newcastle Northern Stage - NEW DATE

24-May Durham Gala Theatre - NEW DATE

09-June London Alexandra Palace Theatre - NEW DATE

10-June London Alexandra Palace Theatre - NEW DATE