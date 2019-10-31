Extra 16 Tour Dates Added For Comedy Legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan

Comedy great Jasper Carrott and genius impressionist Alistair McGowan have announced an additional 16 dates to their current tour due to popular demand.

An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott & Alistair McGowan is already wowing audiences up and down the country as a show packed with stand-up comedy, impressions, and anecdotes. But fans and audiences just can't get enough. So a further 16 dates have been added to the tour, taking dates through to mid-December.

The tour opens with two shows in Harlow on Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November, and then travels to Kingston, Croydon, Bath, Retford, Harrogate, Portsmouth, Mold, Lancaster and Ulverston, before finishing on Saturday 14 December on the Isle Of Man, where an extra show has also been added.

Jasper and Alistair have each won a legion of fans in their own right with their own individual style of comedy - but combine their talents and wealth of experience, and the show promises an evening of pure entertainment not to be missed.

The pair first teamed up for a one-off festival appearance, and it proved so popular with fans that a match was made in comedy heaven and Carrott and McGowan didn't want to miss the opportunity of working together on more projects.

This latest tour for An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott & Alistair McGowan follows extensive touring together for the comedy duo, who have sold out many UK theatres throughout this exciting journey for this joint project.

Alistair McGowan commented: "It's a terrific show and both Jasper and I really enjoy working alongside each other. The audience go away exhausted from laughing having had over two hours of full-on comedy and impressions - which is an extremely satisfying part of live comedy, you experience that instant feedback in front of your very eyes. The show has become so popular that I hope we'll find the time to get together again next year and do it all again. But for now, we look forward to seeing audiences round the country this Autumn."

An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott & Alistair McGowan will visit the Playhouse in Harlow on Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November; Rose Theatre in Kingston on Sunday 17 November; Fairfield Halls in Croydon on Wednesday 20 November; Forum in Bath on Friday 22 November; Majestic Theatre in Retford on Saturday 23 November; Royal Hall in Harrogate on Sunday 24 November; New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Thursday 28 November and Friday 29 November; Theatr Clwyd in Mold on Tuesday 3 December and Wednesday 4 December; The Grand in Lancaster on Thursday 5 December and Friday 6 December; The Coro in Ulverston on Saturday 7 December; with the tour concluding with its final two tour dates at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas, Isle Of Man, on Friday 13 December and Saturday 14 December.

The tour comes ahead of a busy 2020 for Alistair McGowan. Following his Number One album in the classical charts for 'Introduction To Classical Piano, Alistair will also be touring a brand new solo live show. Alistair McGowan - The Piano Show will combine a unique mix of stand-up comedy and the performer's classical piano playing. The tour is scheduled for Spring 2020, full details will be announced shortly.

Alistair began his career by providing voices for puppets on Spitting Image. He went on to become fondly known for his popular BAFTA-winning TV show The Big Impression, in which he impersonated everyone who was anyone in the early Noughties.

He has worked extensively in theatre and appeared in the West End in Art, Cabaret, and Little Shop Of Horrors for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. He worked at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Merry Wives: The Musical; has twice played Professor Henry Higgins in Pygmalion; and received huge critical acclaim for his performance in the title role in An Audience with Jimmy Savile. He also directed and sang in The Mikado and The Pirates of Penzance for Raymond Gubbay.

Alistair was a mainstay of BBC Radio 4 comedy shows during his early career and has written three plays for the network - Three Pieces In The Shape of A Pear about Erik Satie; The Peregrinations Of A Most Musical Irishman about John Field; and The 'B' Word about the first production of Pygmalion. He also wrote and performed a one-man stage play about Erik Satie, Erik Satie's-faction.



His own piano ambitions reached new heights in 2018. Having gone back to the piano at the age of 49 - after reaching Grade 2 as a nine-year-old - Alistair released The Piano Album. The collection featured 17 short pieces by composers including Satie, Liszt, Field, Chopin, and Mompou - which has prompted the next step in Alistair's journey next year with a live show combining comedy and classical music.

After a 40-year career which took him round the world, Jasper Carrott took a break from live performance. His awards credit include the prestigious BBC TV Personality Of The Year and the British Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2003, Jasper was awarded an OBE in Her Majesty's New Year's Honours List in recognition of his outstanding work for charity.





