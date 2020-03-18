Eurovision 2020 Has Been Cancelled

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled.

An official statement has been released by the European Broadcasting Union.

"Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead," the statement reads. "However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe - and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned."

Read the full statement below:

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF - Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020





