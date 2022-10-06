Epstein Theatre to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ This Month

The Epstein Theatre will present The Wizard Of Oz from Friday 21 October to Sunday 30 October 2022. The stunning show promises to be packed with fantastic performances, fabulous costumes, and lots of laughs. The panto is directed by Olivia Sloyan.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and be with them as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The cast includes Rebecca Bryan who dons the famous ruby red slippers to play Dorothy, Reece Sibbald as the Scarecrow, Chris Edgerley as the Tin Man, Michael Alan-Bailey as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Tori Hargreaves as the Wicked Witch, and Adam Melville as the Wizard.

Rebecca Bryan is Dorothy. Rebecca trained as a dental nurse after leaving school but soon realised her passion really lay in performing. She studied musical theatre at the City Of Liverpool College, and her stage credits include Mimi in Rent, Princess Sophie in Pirates Rock, and Sasha in Warnock.

Reece Sibbald plays the Scarecrow. Along with the Scarecrow in The Wizard Of Oz, his previous appearances for Regal Entertainments include Smee in Peter Pan and Simple Simon in Jack And The Beanstalk. As well as performing, Reece also writes Christmas shows and has his own company Reece Sibbald Productions and is a producer, writer and director of more than 65 professional pantomimes.

Chris Edgerley plays the Tin Man. Southport-born Chris trained at East 15 Acting School and Arts Educational. Stage credits include The Bodyguard The Musical (UK tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Falstaff, La Traviata and Takes of Hoffman at the Royal Opera House, while he's no stranger to panto, with previous roles including Fleshcreep in Jack And The Beanstalk, and Dandini in Cinderella.

Michael Alan-Bailey is the Lion. Actor, dancer, and professional choreographer Michael is a graduate of Liverpool Theatre School. His previous panto credits include Simple Simon in Beauty And The Beast, PC Pong in Aladdin, and the Tin Man in The Wizard Of Oz.

Hayley Russell plays Glinda. Hayley appeared in Regal Entertainments' Easter panto Peter Pan at St Helens. Originally from Greater Manchester, she has spent 20 years working as a professional production vocalist, band singer and dancer, supporting artists including Billy Ocean and Gareth Gates. Stage credits include Vampires Rock; Vampires Rock Ghost Train; Iconic; The Meat Loaf Story; Sleeping Beauty; and Cinderella.

Tori Hargreaves is the Wicked Witch. Recently she played Anna in The Girl On The Train in London, while her other stage credits include Musical of Musicals, the Musical at Hope Street Theatre; Boom Bang-a-Bang; Blood Brothers for Bill Kenwright, and she is soon to appear in Rita, Sue And Bob Too at St Helens Theatre Royal. Her panto credits include Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Adam Melville appears as the Wizard. Adam returns to the role of the Wizard after appearing in the much-loved panto at St Helens in February, and was also among the cast in The Epstein's Easter panto Jack And The Beanstalk, Cinderella, and Beauty And The Beast - all for Regal Entertainments. He also works as a ringmaster for the famous Gandeys Circus.

Epstein Theatre Manager Anthony Proctor commented: "The Wizard Of Oz is a much-loved classic story which really has stood the test of time, and continues to enchant each new generation in turn. It's lovely to see children, parents and grandparents sitting together all enjoying the show. We've got a fantastic cast, fabulous costumes and sets, and a great story to tell. It's going to be a wizard October treat."

The Epstein Theatre is managed by Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.

Jane Joseph added: "The Epstein has a long and proud history of staging great family entertainment and thousands of Liverpool children have enjoyed their first taste of live theatre here. I know The Wizard Of Oz is going to be another great show, and I can't wait to see The Epstein's historic auditorium packed with young theatregoers all having a brilliant time."

About Regal Entertainments Ltd

Regal Entertainments Ltd have been bringing top quality and star-studded productions to the North West for the last 20 years. Mother and daughter duo Jane Joseph and Chantelle Nolan are a theatrical powerhouse, producing top quality drama, comedy, and panto productions.

They have built up a strong brand over recent years and their productions continue to break box office records.

Regal Entertainments have held the tenancy for the St Helens Theatre Royal since 1999, with Jane Joseph acting as Company Director and Chantelle Nolan is the theatre's General Manager. They produce all the venue's in-house productions which each year include three seasonal pantos and a stage play.

Previous productions include Rita, Sue and Bob Too!, The Ale House, The Salon, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, plus a myriad of panto favourites such as The Wizard of Oz, Aladdin, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.

The pair are also successful directors - Chantelle directs all of St Helens Theatre Royal's pantos and Jane directs the Liverpool Empire Christmas panto.

About The Epstein Theatre

The Epstein Theatre (formerly known as The Neptune) was originally opened as Crane's Music Hall in 1911, and was a popular location for recitals and performances. It was renamed Crane Theatre in 1938. In 1967, the theatre was purchased from the Cranes by Liverpool Corporation, who decided that the theatre should be run by local people for local people and was named The Neptune Theatre. The Neptune also became a comedy club and after many years of uncertainty about the future of the theatre, it eventually closed in 2005. In July 2011, a £1million refurbishment of the theatre was completed which saw the Hanover Street venue brought up to 21st Century standards and renamed 'The Epstein Theatre' in honour of former Beatles manager Brian Epstein, who guided the Fab Four from popular cellar act to global superstardom. The independently run theatre has since gone on to become a key venue for arts and live entertainment including a strong programme of comedy, plays, cabaret, pantomimes, and children's productions. In October 2021, a new management team took the helm as Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph. Chantelle and Jane are well-known for owning and running St Helens Theatre Royal. In recent years, Bill has been celebrated for creating and growing Liverpool Theatre Festival.

Photo Credit: David Munn