English National Ballet to Return to The Bristol Hippodrome With Akram Khan's CREATURE

English National Ballet will make its return to The Bristol Hippodrome this year with Creature by Akram Khan.

Following the pivotal impact of Dust and Giselle, Akram Khan returns to English National Ballet with the brand-new Creature for his third collaboration with the company.

Creature is an unearthly tale of exploitation and human frontiers inspired by Georg Büchner's expressionist classic Woyzeck, with shadows of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Drawing on themes of abandonment, isolation and the fragility of the mind, Creature is the tale of an outsider and the search for belonging.

"The outcast, the stranger, have been a common theme in my work", says Khan. "In Creature, I am looking further into the areas related to the sense of abandonment, rage and loss."

Khan is joined by a brilliant creative team of Academy Award-winning designer Tim Yip, composer and sound designer Vincenzo Lamagna, lighting designer Michael Hulls and dramaturg Ruth Little.

A co-production between English National Ballet and Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, Creature is Khan's second full length ballet and follows the success of Giselle, which, since it was first performed in 2016, has been seen live by over 109,000 people through tours to twelve cities, in the UK and internationally.

Following the world premiere of Creature at Sadler's Wells, London in April 2020, further performances will be given by English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells in November (11 - 14) and at the Bristol Hippodrome (18 - 21 November).

Box Office: 0844 871 3012 or atgtickets.com/bristol





