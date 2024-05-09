Edinburgh Fringe To Present BURNOUT PARADISE By Pony Cam

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot off the heels of critically acclaimed, sell-out seasons at Melbourne's international arts festival RISING, the Melbourne Fringe and the Adelaide International Festival, playful Australian theatre makers Pony Cam throw themselves headlong into their Edinburgh Fringe debut show, Burnout Paradise.

With an escalating series of joyful and subversive tasks performed on four treadmills, Burnout Paradise sees Pony Cam present a gasket-blowing love letter to the labour, recklessness and euphoric optimism that comes before burnout.

Burnout Paradise welcomes audiences with a simple wager: Can all four performers collectively run over 20km on treadmills and multi-task before burn-out sets in? And can they do it in a faster time than yesterday's performance?

Going above and beyond an endurance feat, performance art and experimental theatre, Pony Cam will transform Summerhall's Main Hall into a space where the limitations of audience and performers body, mind and spirit are put to the test.

Past performances of Burnout Paradise have included the Pony Cam performers preparing a three-course meal, completing an arts grant, shaving their body, and calling a game of Bingo with the audience - all the while running as if their lives depended on it.

Mixing and remixing devised theatre, physical comedy and playful audience interaction, no two performances of Burnout Paradise are the same as Pony Cam build to an endorphin rush finale which will leave everyone on a high.

Created by Pony Cam: Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams. Performed by Claire Bird, William Strom, Laura Aldous, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams. Produced by Dans Maree Sheehan and Lauren Eisinger for Parrot Ox

60 minutes | 12:10pm

1 - 29 August | Summerhall Main Hall

The Burnout Paradise ticket guarantee:

Each performer must complete their on-stage to-do list and achieve a treadmill personal best time or you, the audience, get your ticket money back!

Comments